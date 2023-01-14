Read full article on original website
Several persons of interest in custody following fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
Several persons of interest have been taken into custody following a fatal shooting at an Ogden intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Ogden Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Man arrested for allegedly strangling and threatening to kill girlfriend multiple times
A man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend multiple times and refusing to let her leave the house in Sandy, according to the probable cause affidavit.
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
Murray family demands justice after fatal officer-involved shooting
A Murray family is demanding justice for their brother after he died in a shooting with police two summers ago.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD releases name of man killed in Central City hit-and-run
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the name of a hit-and-run victim who died early Sunday morning near Trolley Square. “The man who died in the crash at 500 South 700 East is identified as 31-year-old Brandon...
Gephardt Daily
1 taken to hospital after evening shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say one person was transported to a hospital following a shooting at an Ogden intersection Tuesday evening. Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles said the shooting occurred about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. The extent of the shooting victim’s injuries was not known, he said.
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
Provo man flees police in stolen vehicle, faces 8 felonies
A Provo man was arrested on suspicion of 8 felonies, and 5 misdemeanors after allegedly attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle, injuring an officer in the process, while under the influence, according to the affidavit.
Nearly $350,000 in cash, jewelry stolen from Powderwood Drive condo in burglary
PARK CITY, Utah — An estimated $250,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry were stolen from a condo on Powderwood Drive yesterday. According to a shift report from the […]
Husband grieving after losing wife in Tooele crash, driver asks for forgiveness
Two families are left grieving after a minivan crashed through a Tooele business Monday morning, killing 51-year-old employee Roseann Davis.
Fact-checking 7 statements by Sheriff Jared Rigby as he vies for state job
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is fighting back after reporting by FOX 13 News put an abrupt halt to his swearing-in ceremony for a powerful state position.
ksl.com
Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago after prompting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon. They said they had been assaulted by a man in a Jeep parked a short distance down the road.
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested after allegedly using sledge hammer to break into Pleasant View house
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was booked into the Weber County jail Thursday in connection with an alleged burglary and assault on an officer during an incident in May of 2022. Suspect Thomas Darnell Coleman, 29, has been charged on suspicion of:
ksl.com
10th Circuit Court considers whether Salt Lake officers were justified in Palacios shooting
DENVER — A federal appeals court is now considering whether officers violated Barnardo Palacios-Carbajal's constitutional rights when he was shot and killed in Salt Lake City in 2020. U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled on March 2, 2022, that Salt Lake police officers Neil Iversen and Kevin Fortuna, along...
upr.org
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
Gephardt Daily
Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
Gephardt Daily
Utah doctor, co-defendants indicted for allegedly defrauding government, CDC in COVID-19 vaccine scheme
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah plastic surgeon and three co-defendants have been indicted on suspicion of running a COVID-19 vaccine scheme to defraud the government and CDC. A statement from the Department of Justice, Utah district, says the suspect, Dr. Michael Kirk...
