South Jordan, UT

Gephardt Daily

Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD releases name of man killed in Central City hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the name of a hit-and-run victim who died early Sunday morning near Trolley Square. “The man who died in the crash at 500 South 700 East is identified as 31-year-old Brandon...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 taken to hospital after evening shooting at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say one person was transported to a hospital following a shooting at an Ogden intersection Tuesday evening. Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles said the shooting occurred about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. The extent of the shooting victim’s injuries was not known, he said.
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers

Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
PROVO, UT

