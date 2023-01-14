ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Zillah takes first step in restoring order in 1A SCAC West boys basketball

By Jerrel Swenning
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish boys basketball team had made it a habit of ending historical runs by neighbor and 1A SCAC West rival Zillah.

Three seasons ago, it was then-ninth grader Josh Perez’s buzzer-beater that stopped the Leopards’ 27-game winning streak. In February, the Wildcats struck again, this time halting Zillah’s conference dominance at 122 victories in a row.

On Friday night, the Leopards reciprocated.

Using its height advantage and a balanced attack that featured five players in double figures, third-ranked Zillah handed No. 7 Toppenish its first defeat in the swanky 3-year-old Wildcats Activities Center, 70-61, before a robust and vocal crowd.

Standout senior wing Luke Navarre led the Leopards by scoring with 15 points while Dekker Van De Graaf and Nakea John and Izzy Sandoval added 12 and 11, respectively, as Zillah opened a 17-point lead in the second quarter and fended off each Wildcats challenge.

Nic Navarre and Izzy Sandoval added 10 points apiece for the Leopards.

"We lost three times to them last year - we were not going to lose this game," Luke Navarre said. "We’re probably going to play them three more times this season – one more time in league and then the district championship. It’s really good to start off on the right foot the first time you play them."

Toppenish senior Shane Rivera scored a game-high 20 points to eclipse the career 1,000-point mark, and Perez - who passed the same milestone last week - added 18.

Those totals, though, were well-earned against constant defensive pressure and a roster dotted with five players 6-foot-3 or taller, several of whom play even bigger.

"I think this is the longest team I’ve had, maybe Zillah has ever had just across the board – the top eight (players) are pretty long,” Leopards coach Mario Mengarelli said. "Defensively, we made them work hard for what they had."

No sequence epitomized the Leopards’ length better than the ninth grader Van De Graaf twice skying in the fourth quarter to pull down a teammate’s errant free throw over Toppenish players and quickly lay it in just in front of the boisterous Zillah student section.

"We got a lot of young guys who are going to learn from this but don’t have the experience yet," Toppenish assistant Greg Oldham said. "Our best game is when we’re wild and scrambling, and they did a really nice job slowing things down and making it more of an execution game."

The Wildcats entered the matchup with a three-game win streak against the Leopards. After dropping the first regular season matchup last year, Toppenish handed Zillah a 28-point pasting in the rematch on the Wildcats’ floor, then eked out an overtime victory in the district final and a four-point decision in the Class 1A quarterfinals.

Zillah (11-1) is back at it Saturday night, hosting Prosser, which sits atop the CWAC and is ranked sixth in Class 2A. Toppenish (10-3) visits Wapato on Tuesday.

