Santa Barbara County, CA

Coastal View

1910 and beyond

CVN reader Jeffrey Stein submitted this 1910 photo, which looks west from Palm Avenue to the train depot at Linden Avenue. Stein noted that the two water towers in the background once serviced the steam locomotives that ran through town. Southern Pacific Railroad began construction of a branch line from...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Capturing the aftermath

Photographer Edwin Rodriguez Jr. grabbed some overhead shots of Carpinteria post-storm with his drone, capturing the aftermath of the January storms in Carpinteria: A boat stuck on shore, children climbing on the city’s sharply angled berm – despite warnings from city officials to avoid the berm – and debris littered along the shoreline. Carpinteria came out the other end of the early January storms with minimal damage, the city’s public information officer Olivia Uribe-Mutal said last week, and city workers began this week by reinforcing the Carpinteria Creek and clearing out its basins.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Summerland oil sheen identified as natural seepage

The oil sheen seen off the shore of Summerland Beach is likely natural seepage, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response confirmed last week. The large oil slick was seen off the coast on Friday, Jan. 6, and later reported to the California...
SUMMERLAND, CA
Coastal View

Friday night launch brings Rincon Classic into reach

The 2023 Rincon Classic is now within reach with the kick-off party held at Rincon Brewery in Carpinteria last Friday. Locals up and down the coast readied themselves for the famed surfing contest as the musical stylings of Spencer the Gardner took over the brewery from 6–9 p.m.; copies of historical book “Rincon Point” by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates – along with the authors themselves – also made the rounds between raffles, videos and guest speakers. Stay updated about the contest at rinconclassic.com.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

SHORT STOPS: January 19, 2023

Carpinteria’s Sophie Mora named SBART Athlete of the Week. Carpinteria girls soccer is on a roll with back-to-back wins, most recently defeating Citrus Coast League opponents Malibu (5-1) and Nordhoff (4-0) led by some great play from senior Sophie Mora, who earned recognition as one of Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table‘s Athletes of the Week.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

“Rincon” exhibit reception to be held Saturday at arts center

Local artists are spotlighted in the “Rincon” exhibit, a juried art show held in conjunction with the Rincon Classic surf contest, with works depicting the Rincon Point coastline. The show runs in the Charles Lo Bue Gallery of the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center from Jan. 13 to Feb. 26.
CARPINTERIA, CA
getawaycouple.com

Campers Forced to Evacuate and Leave RVs Behind in Flooding

RVing requires constantly having a plan. However, very few RVers plan to leave their RV and most of their belongings behind. Unfortunately, that happened to a group of RVers staying at a Thousand Trails campground during a weather emergency. These travelers are experiencing a nightmarish situation and have no idea when it will improve.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
People

Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'

Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

