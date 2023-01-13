The 2023 Rincon Classic is now within reach with the kick-off party held at Rincon Brewery in Carpinteria last Friday. Locals up and down the coast readied themselves for the famed surfing contest as the musical stylings of Spencer the Gardner took over the brewery from 6–9 p.m.; copies of historical book “Rincon Point” by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates – along with the authors themselves – also made the rounds between raffles, videos and guest speakers. Stay updated about the contest at rinconclassic.com.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO