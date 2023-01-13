Read full article on original website
Related
Coastal View
1910 and beyond
CVN reader Jeffrey Stein submitted this 1910 photo, which looks west from Palm Avenue to the train depot at Linden Avenue. Stein noted that the two water towers in the background once serviced the steam locomotives that ran through town. Southern Pacific Railroad began construction of a branch line from...
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
Reviewing the County Housing Element: Q&A with Planning Director Lisa Plowman
The release of Santa Barbara County’s proposed Housing Element – a document that looks at how a jurisdiction can address its housing needs – in early November caused a stir among Carpinterians. City residents argued the proposed rezonings of agricultural areas outside of city limits placed an...
Coastal View
Capturing the aftermath
Photographer Edwin Rodriguez Jr. grabbed some overhead shots of Carpinteria post-storm with his drone, capturing the aftermath of the January storms in Carpinteria: A boat stuck on shore, children climbing on the city’s sharply angled berm – despite warnings from city officials to avoid the berm – and debris littered along the shoreline. Carpinteria came out the other end of the early January storms with minimal damage, the city’s public information officer Olivia Uribe-Mutal said last week, and city workers began this week by reinforcing the Carpinteria Creek and clearing out its basins.
RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.
Ventura County community evacuated by air after only access road washed out by storm
Dozens of residents of a remote mountain community in Ventura County have been forced to evacuate their homes because the recent storms washed out the only road in and out of town.
Coastal View
Summerland oil sheen identified as natural seepage
The oil sheen seen off the shore of Summerland Beach is likely natural seepage, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response confirmed last week. The large oil slick was seen off the coast on Friday, Jan. 6, and later reported to the California...
Coastal View
Friday night launch brings Rincon Classic into reach
The 2023 Rincon Classic is now within reach with the kick-off party held at Rincon Brewery in Carpinteria last Friday. Locals up and down the coast readied themselves for the famed surfing contest as the musical stylings of Spencer the Gardner took over the brewery from 6–9 p.m.; copies of historical book “Rincon Point” by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates – along with the authors themselves – also made the rounds between raffles, videos and guest speakers. Stay updated about the contest at rinconclassic.com.
Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor
The weekend’s storm posed some complications for the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area
Santa Barbara County has lifted its shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area, but the roadway remains closed and impassable. The post Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police chase and helicopter search into Arroyo Grande
Authorities followed the woman from Santa Maria on northbound HWY 101. Neighbors may have heard police helicopters in the Five Cities area at the same time who were assisting in the search.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
Coastal View
SHORT STOPS: January 19, 2023
Carpinteria’s Sophie Mora named SBART Athlete of the Week. Carpinteria girls soccer is on a roll with back-to-back wins, most recently defeating Citrus Coast League opponents Malibu (5-1) and Nordhoff (4-0) led by some great play from senior Sophie Mora, who earned recognition as one of Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table‘s Athletes of the Week.
Coastal View
“Rincon” exhibit reception to be held Saturday at arts center
Local artists are spotlighted in the “Rincon” exhibit, a juried art show held in conjunction with the Rincon Classic surf contest, with works depicting the Rincon Point coastline. The show runs in the Charles Lo Bue Gallery of the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center from Jan. 13 to Feb. 26.
getawaycouple.com
Campers Forced to Evacuate and Leave RVs Behind in Flooding
RVing requires constantly having a plan. However, very few RVers plan to leave their RV and most of their belongings behind. Unfortunately, that happened to a group of RVers staying at a Thousand Trails campground during a weather emergency. These travelers are experiencing a nightmarish situation and have no idea when it will improve.
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Santa Barbara County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Santa Barbara County active until 1:30 p.m. on Jan 14. The post National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0