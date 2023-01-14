Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Saluting a weekend of milestones, records and championships
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 14, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: 3-point fireworks merit a stunning repeat performance
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 16, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: TAWAS 76, ALPENA 40.
Bergers Family Restaurant celebrates 95 years in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history in Bay County, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. But owner Bruce Berger said he’ll let the milestone anniversary pass without much fanfare. “We’re low-key,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe 100...
Saginaw High finds hero on bench to beat Arthur Hill
SAGINAW, MI – Elijah Porter does not look the part of a super-hero. But neither did Clark Kent. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
WNEM
Power restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
WWMT
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italia Gardens has been a Flint area staple since 1931
FLINT TWP, MI -- Walk into Italia Gardens and you will notice an array of photos capturing the history of the Albert Barone family. Barone and wife Josephine started Italia Gardens in 1931 in Flint during the Great Depression. He was from Sicily and emigrated to New York before moving...
Bridgeport’s Big Boy owner reflects on 40-plus ‘glorious’ years in business
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — Eva Stone said her Big Boy restaurant on Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township is more than a place to get a meal. For more than 40 years, her restaurant has been a place for families, friendships, reunions and community. “I’ve got customers that have been...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI
Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Addresses Closing Rumors
Spoiler alert - everything you read on social media may not be true (gasp). A case in point is a recent rumor about a popular Grand Blanc store closing. Did you hear the one about Oliver T's closing? I am happy to report that Oliver T's Market on Hill Road is not closing. The gourmet grocery store (and more) addressed the recent rumor on its Facebook page.
wbkb11.com
Alpena Hockey Wins 10th Straight, Rallies to Beat Saginaw Heritage
TRAVERSE CITY, MI- For the first time in over eight games, the Alpena Wildcats found themselves losing a hockey game. A little more than an hour later, they had won their 10th game in a row. Rallying from a 2-1 second period deficit, Alpena rallied for a 3-2 victory over...
abc12.com
Bay City public transit buses changing route to avoid toll bridges
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Routes will change permanently for Bay City's public transit buses in March to avoid a hefty bill for tolls on two city-owned drawbridges. Route changes on the city's west side to avoid construction on the Liberty Bridge will be made permanent. Routes also will be reconfigured to avoid the Independence Bridge.
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Bay County’s Keit’s Greenhouse & Floral Center closing after 167 years
BAY CITY, MI — A longtime greenhouse and floral center is closing its doors after 167 years in business in Bay County. Keit’s Greenhouse & Floral Center, located at 1717 S. Euclid Ave., is going out of business and will close after the end of the month. Rob...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 54,304-square-foot MOB in Michigan
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of McLaren of Midland, a 54,304-square-foot multi-tenant medical office property in Midland, Michigan. The property sold for $16.35 million. Seth Haron, Ashish Vakhariya and Darin Gross, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Detroit office, along with Brett Rodgers and Frank Roti in the Chicago Downtown office, facilitated the transaction between the buyer and the seller.
Single lane closures expected for sidewalk work on Liberty Bridge
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge may be back open to traffic, but there is still some work to do on the structure. Bay City Bridge Partners announced on social media that there will be intermittent single-lane closures so that crews can work on the bridge’s sidewalks.
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
