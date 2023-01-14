ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

MLive

Bergers Family Restaurant celebrates 95 years in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history in Bay County, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. But owner Bruce Berger said he’ll let the milestone anniversary pass without much fanfare. “We’re low-key,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe 100...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI

Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Addresses Closing Rumors

Spoiler alert - everything you read on social media may not be true (gasp). A case in point is a recent rumor about a popular Grand Blanc store closing. Did you hear the one about Oliver T's closing? I am happy to report that Oliver T's Market on Hill Road is not closing. The gourmet grocery store (and more) addressed the recent rumor on its Facebook page.
GRAND BLANC, MI
wbkb11.com

Alpena Hockey Wins 10th Straight, Rallies to Beat Saginaw Heritage

TRAVERSE CITY, MI- For the first time in over eight games, the Alpena Wildcats found themselves losing a hockey game. A little more than an hour later, they had won their 10th game in a row. Rallying from a 2-1 second period deficit, Alpena rallied for a 3-2 victory over...
ALPENA, MI
abc12.com

Bay City public transit buses changing route to avoid toll bridges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Routes will change permanently for Bay City's public transit buses in March to avoid a hefty bill for tolls on two city-owned drawbridges. Route changes on the city's west side to avoid construction on the Liberty Bridge will be made permanent. Routes also will be reconfigured to avoid the Independence Bridge.
BAY CITY, MI
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 54,304-square-foot MOB in Michigan

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of McLaren of Midland, a 54,304-square-foot multi-tenant medical office property in Midland, Michigan. The property sold for $16.35 million. Seth Haron, Ashish Vakhariya and Darin Gross, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Detroit office, along with Brett Rodgers and Frank Roti in the Chicago Downtown office, facilitated the transaction between the buyer and the seller.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
DAVISON, MI

