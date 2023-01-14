Belinda Bencic was expected to have a tough time against Daria Kasatkina yet this was a rather simple match for her 6-0 6-2. She smashed the Russian player to win her first trophy of the year and there is not much to be said here. Kasatkina was unable to impose her will and was simply dreadful in trying to keep the ball in play. Her balls were sailing wide as Bencic was magnificent from start to finish. She hit the ball very cleanly.

2 DAYS AGO