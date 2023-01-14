Read full article on original website
ABC News
Peeps unveils 3 new marshmallow treats for Easter, including Dr. Pepper and kettle corn flavors
Colorful sanding sugar-coated marshmallows in the shape of chicks and bunnies scream spring time and Easter candy. And this season, Peeps has three new flavorful products hitting shelves earlier than ever. Peeps is celebrating its 70th anniversary and announced a few new creations for the occasion. Mike and Ike teamed...
Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed
If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kitten Gets Into All Sorts of Funny Mischief While Mom Is Asleep
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Kittens are notorious troublemakers and are bound to get into all sorts of mischief, especially when there's no adult around to police them. From knocking over houseplants to knocking over water glasses to knocking over their food bowls, kittens are absolute experts at knocking stuff over. And in the case of this absolutely gorgeous Maine Coon kitten, turning stuff on.
AOL Corp
Building a Valentine's Day Gift Basket? We Found the Cutest Stuffers at Target, All Under $20
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. Ah, Valentine’s Day. Love it or hate it, the aisles are chock-full of heart-patterned goods, and pink and red have smothered all other colors. You might find yourself reaching for that tenth piece of chocolate. (Okay, I’m calling myself out on that one.) Whether you have a Valentine, are gathering the girls for a feel-good night, or have a kiddo who just gave you 48 hours notice that they need a hundred Valentines to pass out in class, you might be in need of a gift or two—for them or yourself. Enter Target, our go-to for adorable and budget-friendly gifting. The retailer makes getting festive easier than ever.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
My Three-Year-Old Won’t Potty Train
What do you do when your three-year-old won’t potty train? You ask other moms for advice, of course! While many people can potty train a toddler, by the time they are three, children have their own ideas and potty training might not be one of them. So we’re sharing some ideas from our readers (there are some great suggestions!)
Good News: Baby’s first word makes dad's day
A Michigan dad had a bet with his wife on if their baby would say mom or dad first. Watch his reaction when he wins the bet and hears that sweet word.
Best-Ever Pigs in a Blanket
Any time there’s an occasion for appetizers, be it game day, New Year’s Eve, a backyard cookout, or a fancy cocktail party, my husband’s go-to is pigs in a blanket. And last year, after years of simply buying a box from the freezer aisle, I decided to try my hand at making them myself. So, I grabbed a can of crescent roll dough (hello, buttery, flaky goodness!) and a package of mini cocktail sausages and got to work. And you know what I learned? It is surprisingly easy to make pigs in a blanket at home! I can’t believe I never tried it sooner.
Follow This Advice from a Decluttering Pro If You’re Nervous About Tossing Something
Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. Traditional decluttering wisdom dictates that you have four options when undertaking an out-with-the-old project: to keep, donate, sell, or trash. But the process of downsizing is so much more emotional than that. No, it’s not practical to save everything that’s ever belonged to you, your children, or your late loved ones. But items like birthday cards, shabby stuffed animals, or photographs provide a tangible attachment to the times in our lives that you want to remember.
Creamy Chicken Soup with Vegetables
Give a meal a creamy twist and its cozy factor immediately skyrockets. It doesn’t matter if it’s pasta, a casserole, or pot of soup — make it creamy and it’s a new level of comfort food. Case in point? Chicken soup. Chicken soup with thick-cut vegetables...
I’m Obsessed With My $20 Eyeglasses (Yes, $20!) From This Must-Know Eyewear Brand
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I always wanted glasses growing up, but it was until I reached my 20s that my four-eyed dreams finally came true. As my eyesight is seemingly depleting year by year, I love picking up new eyeglasses to match my personal sense of style. And, well, I love them so I can see, too. But, as someone that never had to purchase glasses when growing up, I never thought twice about the cost of glasses. It couldn’t be more than a few bucks, right?...
HuffPost
27 Products That’ll Make You The Best Dog Parent
A dog car seat so your pup can have their own designated spot in the car. Or a backseat car extender for bigger pups who need way more leg room to spread out. A dog paw cleaning device so you can keep those paws squeaky clean. HuffPost may receive a...
£1 meals: aubergine milanese with pasta and Chinese-inspired aubergine with sticky rice – recipes
A comparatively bulky veg that can hold its own, the aubergine can definitely be the star of the show. That’s the trick behind cooking for £1: what can I buy that is cheap, but substantial enough to fill up a plate? Aubergine has a luxuriant quality that gives it a premium status among vegetables, making it a perfect meat substitute without the disappointment.
