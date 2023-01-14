ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Animation Immersive Experience Sets Date for Nashville Exhibition

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Following a celebrated world premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022, Lighthouse Immersive’s highly anticipated Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will see its U.S. premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Cleveland (850 E. 72nd St.) on Jan. 19, 2023.

The exhibition will open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) on February 9, 2023. Developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Animation: Immersive Experience was called “awe-inspiring… perfect for all ages” by the Toronto Guardian, “pure magic” by Narcity, with TPMVids advising, “if you’re a Disney fan, you need to see this.” Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is heading to nine U.S. cities in 2023. Tickets to this one-of-a-kind immersive experience start at $39.99 and are on sale now at disneyimmersive.com.

Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibitions (including The Original Immersive Van Gogh ) to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen , to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Additional cities are currently being scheduled and Tokyo will be the first city outside of North America to receive
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience . “The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation,” said Clark Spencer, president, Walt Disney Animation Studios and two-time Academy Award®-winner ( Encanto, Zootopia). “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.” “Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross. “And it was quite a nostalgic rush seeing those films come to life at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto during the world premiere of Disney Animation: Immersive Experience
. I’ve grown up with these characters and worlds since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience. Our team has created something truly special here, and we can’t wait to give American audiences the opportunity to experience it.” The creative team for the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is led by Oscar®-winning producer J. Miles Dale (Best Picture 2018 – The Shape of Water ) who said, “Trailblazing in a new medium is always exciting, and this has truly been the most challenging and rewarding project of my career. Being entrusted with Disney’s rich archive of animation is a great honor, but also a tremendous responsibility. With such a wealth of material and a treasure trove of memorable characters, it is a thrill to bring the work of all the great Disney animators and performers to life in a 360-degree immersive environment.”  Mexico City-based Cocolab worked with Dale and the Creative Legacy team at Walt Disney Animation Studios to develop the program for Lighthouse Immersive Studios. Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim (Oscar-nominated,
Get A Horse! ) is spearheading the project for Disney Animation.

