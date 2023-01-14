ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petapixel.com

Photographer Stumbles On Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Goose Barnacles on Beach

A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Devo

The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
The Independent

Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered

Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.

