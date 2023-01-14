A nine-year-old child has discovered a rare shark tooth, which is 15 million-years-old, on a beach in Maryland.Alicia Sampson recalled how her daughters, Molly, nine, and Natalie, 17, went shark tooth hunting on Christmas Day during a recent interview with The Washington Post. She said that once she and her family got to Maryland’s Calvert Cliffs State Park, Molly discovered a five-inch tooth, which was once in the mouth of a now-extinct megalodon shark.“Molly has been searching for a meg because she knows how big they can be, and also how rare they are,” Alicia said. “Molly has literally...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO