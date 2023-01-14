Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
Australian Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur
Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.Elsewhere, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in a tough opening match for the former world No 1. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Jack Draper loses to Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain's Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss...
Tennis-Azarenka prevails over Kenin in battle of former champions
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka confessed to some nerves before coming through a tough first-round battle against Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3) on Monday to ensure she would be the only former Australian Open champion remaining in the women's draw.
wtatennis.com
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Daniil Medvedev & Stefanos Tsitsipas through on first day
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev reached the second round of the Australian Open with a straight-set win over American...
atptour.com
Nadal Faces Draper Test; Tsitsipas, Felix In Action On Australian Open Day 1
The opening day of Grand Slam action for 2023 features a host of star names looking to make an early statement at the Australian Open. Top 10 stars Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev are all in action, when a trio of home favourites are also hoping to make their mark on Monday in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal levels with Ivan Lendl in all time Men's Singles wins after Draper opener at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal sealed victory over a fatigued Jack Draper in his opener at the 2023 Australian Open and as well as sealing the feat of reaching the second round, he also leveled for all time Men's Singles wins in third. Jimmy Connors of course sits top of the table and...
WTOP
After 1st vacation, Taylor Townsend gets 1st Slam win as mom
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As Taylor Townsend was preparing to return to professional tennis after becoming a mom nearly two years ago, she sought counsel from a couple of pretty good sources: Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters. Clijsters, who collected three of her four Grand Slam titles as a...
WTOP
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Jannik Sinner (15), Italy, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. Francisco Cerundolo (28), Argentina, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Juncheng Shang, China,...
atptour.com
Felix Survives Opening Test At Australian Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime didn’t have things all his own way Monday, but he stepped up when needed to reach the second round at the Australian Open for the third time. Chasing his first win of the season, the Canadian recovered from a slow start to overcome countryman Vasek Pospisil 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 in three hours and 59 minutes.
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Two Schedule featuring Djokovic, Jabeur, Murray/Berrettini, Zverev and Ruud
The Australian Open continues on Tuesday with the second day of the event featuring 9x champion Novak Djokovic, with clashes such as Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev v Dominic Thiem. The second day of the Australian Open brings us even better matchups than the first one as...
Andrey Rublev beats Thiem in 1st round at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andrey Rublev beat wild-card entry Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Thiem, a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2020 and the U.S. Open winner the same year, missed much of 2021 due to injuries but has recovered from outside the top 350 last year to a place just inside the top 100. He was given a wild-card entry by tournament organizers.
Yardbarker
Jessica Pegula loses only 1 games in Australian Open opener
Jessica Pegula couldn't imagine a better start to the 2023 Australian Open as she became the first player to advance. The 28-year-old American took on world no. 143 Jaqueline Cristian from Romania in the first round. The third-seeded Pegula was a big favourite, especially after beating world no. 1 Iga Swiatek only a week ago.
NBC Sports
Bianca Andreescu’s ‘Aha moment’ made Australian Open win possible
MELBOURNE, Australia — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break – and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open – to what she calls “an `Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago.
kalkinemedia.com
Gauff, Pegula power into second round at Australian Open
Coco Gauff raced into the second round of the Australian Open and a clash with Emma Raducanu on Monday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile fellow American Jessica Pegula also enjoyed an easy passage, dropping just one game. Gauff,...
