ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:07 p.m. EST

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas, has been crowned Miss Universe. The 71st Miss Universe Competition was held Saturday night in New Orleans. At the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel. She beamed when her name was announced. Thumping music rang out, and Gabriel was handed a bouquet of flowers and crowned with a tiara. Competition representatives say Gabriel is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. Rights to the pageant once partly owned by former President Donald Trump were bought last year by a Thai business tycoon and transgender activist for $20 million.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WJTV 12

Sunday shows preview: Investigations underway into documents from Biden’s time as VP found in think tank office, Wilmington home

Following revelations that classified documents were found at President Biden’s former office and Wilmington home, investigations into Biden’s handling of the classified materials from his time as vice president are likely to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit this weekend. After an initial report from CBS News, the White House confirmed on Monday that the […]
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX 28 Spokane

NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — During a visit to the Texas border city of El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized the federal government’s response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities. He said Sunday, “We need clear coordination.” He explained that cities where immigrants are flowing to need help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Adams says, “our cities are being undermined,” and that New York City has been overwhelmed. He has said that since last spring, New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy