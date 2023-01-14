Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden's Access to Classified Documents in Delaware Questioned
Republicans are demanding to see the "visitor logs" from President Biden's private home in Delaware, although it is unclear whether such logs exist.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
Don’t buy Biden’s ‘surprise’ — classified documents were moved at least twice
With the reported discovery of a second batch of highly classified documents connected to President Biden, the decisions of Attorney General Merrick Garland are fast moving from the inexplicable to incomprehensible. Garland was presumably briefed that classified documents were discovered in Joe Biden’s old office on Nov. 2. He also...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:07 p.m. EST
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas, has been crowned Miss Universe. The 71st Miss Universe Competition was held Saturday night in New Orleans. At the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel. She beamed when her name was announced. Thumping music rang out, and Gabriel was handed a bouquet of flowers and crowned with a tiara. Competition representatives say Gabriel is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. Rights to the pageant once partly owned by former President Donald Trump were bought last year by a Thai business tycoon and transgender activist for $20 million.
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Classified documents found in Biden's garage bring new focus on WH refusal to release Delaware visitor logs
Classified documents discovered in President Biden’s Wilmington garage has brought renewed focus to the White House’s refusal to release visitor logs from the president's private residences.
Democrat Schiff says national security may have been jeopardized by Biden’s mishandling of classified docs
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents may have jeopardized national security.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Russian President Vladimir Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically wound up creating one by proxy through his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a former US Army general said. Putin, who first ascended to the presidency in 1999, has had a long-standing "fear" about a...
Trump reacts after White House says no visitor logs exist at Biden Delaware home where classified docs found
Former President Donald Trump is sounding off Monday about the Biden classified documents scandal, saying the garage at Biden’s home in Delaware is “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured.”
McCarthy reacts to classified documents discovered from Biden's time as VP: Dems 'overplayed their hand'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Democrats "overplayed their hand" regarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as classified documents have now been found at Biden center.
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
White House confirms Biden aides located Obama-era classified documents at two locations in Wilmington home
President Joe Biden's aides located documents with classified markings at two locations inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House counsel's office said in a statement Thursday. The post White House confirms Biden aides located Obama-era classified documents at two locations in Wilmington home appeared first on KYMA.
5 more classified documents found at Biden's Delaware home, White House lawyer says
White House aides announced the discovery of five additional documents with classified markings at President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday.
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation.
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
House Oversight chairman demands list of names and locations linked to Biden document searches
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) pressed President Joe Biden’s legal team on Friday for more details about how the president’s staff handled classified documents in the run-up to a public controversy over the records.
Sunday shows preview: Investigations underway into documents from Biden’s time as VP found in think tank office, Wilmington home
Following revelations that classified documents were found at President Biden’s former office and Wilmington home, investigations into Biden’s handling of the classified materials from his time as vice president are likely to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit this weekend. After an initial report from CBS News, the White House confirmed on Monday that the […]
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — During a visit to the Texas border city of El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized the federal government’s response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities. He said Sunday, “We need clear coordination.” He explained that cities where immigrants are flowing to need help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Adams says, “our cities are being undermined,” and that New York City has been overwhelmed. He has said that since last spring, New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers.
House Oversight chair calls for release of visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware home
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Sunday asked for the release of visitors logs from President Joe Biden's home in Delaware in a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. The committee, he added, is "concerned" that White House aides and Biden's personal attorney searched the...
