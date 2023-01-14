Read full article on original website
US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car. A Portland police report says the Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street Friday evening. Police say the driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate. Bonamici’s communications director said the congresswoman was treated for a concussion and a cut to her head. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bonamici has represented Oregon’s 1st Congressional District since 2012.
Last in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. Mountain driving remains dangerous and flooding risk is high near swollen rivers, even as the sun has come out in some areas. Heavy snow continues to fall across the Sierra. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel. A series of nine atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. Monday’s system is relatively weak compared with earlier storms. But the risk of mudslides remains because the state is so saturated.
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez says one of his top priorities will be the civil rights of children by providing them with legal representation. The Democrat says New Mexico is off the charts when it comes to abuse and neglect and creating a special unit within the attorney general’s office could help turn the tide when it comes to one of the root causes of crime.
Researchers armed with drones work to help conserve Columbia Basin pygmy rabbits
OLYMPIA, Wash. – One of Washington state’s cutest native mammals is in danger. A project that began this month could show drones are a vital tool in preserving them. The Columbia Basin population of pygmy rabbits are listed as endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the rabbits are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and habitat loss due to development and growing cropland.
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction
Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state. The new rules require female legislators and staff members to wear a jacket such as a cardigan or blazer. The Republican who introduced the change said it was done to ensure decorum and mirror the men’s dress code. Democrats called it ridiculous and said women shouldn’t be policed for their fashion choices. Virginia Ramseyer Winter, who leads the University of Missouri’s Center for Body Image Research and Policy, said the rules unnecessarily put the focus on the way women look instead of the issues.
Scattered showers, patchy fog and mild temperatures!
We will see lingering showers Monday afternoon, with highs that remain on the mild side in the low to mid 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30’s for most and with patchy fog settling in we could see some slick roadways for your Tuesday morning commute. Otherwise Tuesday looks quiet with lingering clouds and daytime highs in the low 40’s.
Washington Democratic lawmakers introduce bills seeking to protect abortion access
OLYMPIA, Wash. – While many states around the nation have restricted abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Democrats in the Washington state legislature are introducing bills that would protect access. Since the legislative session began on Jan. 9, lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate cost-sharing...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that the search for Athena Brownfield is now considered a “recovery operation.” Authorities determined Athena was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Jan. 10 outside of the home of the couple who had been caring for the sisters in the small town of Cyril. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. The OSBI says he faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect.
In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community
As a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes across parts of the U.S. South, Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly. Text messages and calls from loved ones in Alabama, many of them hysterical, provided her with devastating updates. In Selma, family members’ homes were damaged but were structurally sound. But just one town over, other relatives lost everything. Her family has called the area home for generations and they have deep connections to Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement. Now, Selma is a majority-Black working class city recovering from a natural disaster, in a region that has suffered for decades from economic depression and lacking public resources.
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican leaders across Tennessee have largely maintained that the state’s abortion ban allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to save the life of the mother, even though the statute doesn’t explicitly say so. Since some Republican lawmakers vouched for exceptions, House Speaker Cameron Sexton has pushed back against his GOP colleagues’ arguments over changing the law. Sexton’s comments are a stark contrast to the stances held by Senate Speaker Randy McNally and Gov. Bill Lee, both Republicans. While all three largely oppose abortion, Sexton is the lone Republican leader to concede that Tennessee’s abortion ban could be clarified and improved.
New Mexico lawmakers seek to prohibit local abortion bans
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Local governments across New Mexico would be prohibited from placing restrictions on abortion access under initiatives outlined by Democratic state legislators Friday. A companion initiative aims to protect doctors who perform abortion and patients from harassment and investigations by out-of-state interests. The two legislative proposals would shore up abortion rights across the Democratic-led state in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that overturned Roe v. Wade and left legalization up to the states. New Mexico’s Legislature passed a measure in 2021 to repeal a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures.
Southern California sheriff’s deputy fatally shot east of LA
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The suspect is in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the city of Lake Elsinore. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. Lake Elsinore is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot Dec. 29.
Veterans Affairs offers free care for veterans in suicidal crisis
Beginning Jan. 17, veterans in acute suicidal crisis will be able to seek out emergency care at no cost as part of new law expanding access to care through Veterans Affairs (VA). This benefit extends to veterans not enrolled with the VA, and includes coverage by both VA and non-VA facilities.
California sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and authorities say the suspect is in custody. Few details were immediately available, such as the Riverside County deputy’s condition, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was being taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, which is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. The 32-year-old was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
