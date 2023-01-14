Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Man suspected of killing Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting in Mecca on Dale Kiler Road and 6th Street. It was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday. Officials did not provide any details on possible injuries or suspects, but crime scene technicians and other deputies were combing the area for evidence Monday before sunrise. Authorities at the scene The post Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
foxla.com
Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
Suspect ID'd in fatal shooting of Riverside County sheriff's deputy near Lake Elsinore
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Riverside County sheriff's deputy near Lake Elsinore was identified and remained hospitalized.
mynewsla.com
Three Fatally Injured in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured Monday when a 21-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle. Alexia Rodriguez, 21, of El Cajon allegedly caused the deadly wreck about 4 a.m. on the southbound I-215 connector to...
Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in California; suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy in California has been shot and killed in the line of duty, officials say. A suspect is also reportedly in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter Friday afternoon confirmed that a deputy was shot and said that the officer was taken to an area hospital. where he later died from his injuries.
foxla.com
Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested
IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials
An attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family said he had been the victim of “a brutal crime.”“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate,”...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run drive in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
vvng.com
Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
KTLA.com
Vehicle plows into Huntington Beach home, displacing young family
A young family avoided serious injury but is now living out of suitcases after a vehicle crashed into their home in Huntington Beach. The crash happened Friday around 9:20 a.m. on the 16500 block of Fountain Lane. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, a woman driving a BMW SUV...
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont
A Beaumont Police officer is recovering Saturday morning from what investigators call "non-life-threatening injuries" after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and gunfire. Police tell News Channel 3 that at 12:46 this morning, officers were pursuing a pickup truck that fled when they had attempted an "investigative stop." That pursuit led to a The post Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0