Lake Elsinore, CA

foxla.com

22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting in Mecca on Dale Kiler Road and 6th Street. It was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday. Officials did not provide any details on possible injuries or suspects, but crime scene technicians and other deputies were combing the area for evidence Monday before sunrise. Authorities at the scene The post Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
KTLA.com

Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Fatally Injured in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange in Murrieta

Three people were fatally injured Monday when a 21-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle. Alexia Rodriguez, 21, of El Cajon allegedly caused the deadly wreck about 4 a.m. on the southbound I-215 connector to...
MURRIETA, CA
foxla.com

Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested

IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
IRVINE, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests

January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials

An attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family said he had been the victim of “a brutal crime.”“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate,”...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run drive in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
WESTMINSTER, CA
vvng.com

Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont

A Beaumont Police officer is recovering Saturday morning from what investigators call "non-life-threatening injuries" after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and gunfire. Police tell News Channel 3 that at 12:46 this morning, officers were pursuing a pickup truck that fled when they had attempted an "investigative stop." That pursuit led to a The post Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA

