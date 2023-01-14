Steven Clark Pence, 64, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Steve, as he was known to all, was born on October 28, 1958, to Marjorie Robison Dearmond and Herbert Don Pence. Over the years he worked as a tugboat pilot, welder, pipefitter, and plumber. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Nederland, Texas. Steve was a lifelong music enthusiast and 1970’s rock aficionado. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed “jam sessions” with his brothers, Mike and David. He was a follower of Jesus and enjoyed reading the bible given to him by his brother, Mike. He loved his daughters, grandkids, and nieces and nephews and was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Paw-Paw P.”

MAURICEVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO