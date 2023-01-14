Read full article on original website
Yamanouchi Records a Double-Double in Road Setback
COMMERCE, Texas — Freshman Yuto Yamanouchi scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds (his fourth career double-double), but Lamar University struggled Saturday afternoon dropping an 81-66 decision at The Field House. The Cardinals finished the game knocking down 20-of-50 (.400) attempts, but just a 3-of-14 (.214) effort on...
Fourth Quarter Run Decisive in Cardinal Loss
COMMERCE, Texas — Lamar University’s bid to put an end to Texas A&M-Commerce’s undefeated conference record fell in the final minute as the Lions seized momentum with a fourth quarter rally and then held on for the 57-52 win. The Cardinals are now 8-8 overall and 2-3...
12newsnow.com
Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller named Built Ford Tough 4A Player of the Year
FRISCO, Texas — For years, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers have celebrated Texas High School Football talent and this year Caleb Goodie and Dre'lon Miller were representing southeast Texas at the Built Ford Tough Player of the Year Banquet. Miller was originally nominated as 4A player of the week...
kogt.com
Steven Clark Pence
Steven Clark Pence, 64, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Steve, as he was known to all, was born on October 28, 1958, to Marjorie Robison Dearmond and Herbert Don Pence. Over the years he worked as a tugboat pilot, welder, pipefitter, and plumber. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Nederland, Texas. Steve was a lifelong music enthusiast and 1970’s rock aficionado. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed “jam sessions” with his brothers, Mike and David. He was a follower of Jesus and enjoyed reading the bible given to him by his brother, Mike. He loved his daughters, grandkids, and nieces and nephews and was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Paw-Paw P.”
kogt.com
No Timeline On Swing Bridge
When you look at the history of the East Roundbunch Swing Bridge between Bridge City and Orange, it reads:. Is it jinxed? “I don’t know,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirk Roccaforte. “Maybe.”. The current closure started Dec. 23 when we had the big cold front that pushed...
kogt.com
LCE Artwork on Exhibit
The Stark Museum of Art opened its “Art: It’s Elementary!” exhibition last week, featuring the work of eight LCE second graders. The students will be recognized on Saturday, January 21st at 2:00 p.m., and their artwork will be on display at the museum through March 11th. The...
'Heartbroken is an understatement': Cotton Creek Winery staff mourning loss of longtime owner, Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at the Cotton Creek Winery and members of the Southeast Texas community are beyond heartbroken as they mourn the loss of the winery's longtime owner. Artie Tucker died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Prior to his death, Tucker was battling stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
East Texas News
Investigation continues into head-on collision on bridge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Charges are pending against a local man as the investigation continues into a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 9 on the Hwy. 190 causeway in Onalaska. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by...
West Orange home that survived 2021 fire destroyed in Monday morning blaze
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A West Orange home that survived a 2021 fire was destroyed in a Monday morning blaze. The fire happened at a house located in the 2100 block of Crockett Street. Firefighters arrived at the house within minutes of being notified and found the home fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, Chief David Roberts told a 12News crew at the scene.
kogt.com
Home A Total Loss
West Orange firefighters said two occupants and a pet got out safely but unfortunately the home is a total loss. Just after 10pm Friday firefighters responded to 2836 Bonham for a house fire. The initial investigation believes the fire originated near the water heater according to Chief David Roberts. Orange...
kogt.com
OARC 75th Celebration
The Orange Amateur Radio Club is celebrating their 75th Anniversary of ARRL Affiliation, which began January 27th 1948. The public is invited to visit and learn more about HAM and Shortwave radio at the event, Jan. 27 8am-8pm at Claiborne Park. ARRL Special Event Name:. W5ND 75th Anniversary. Special Event...
kogt.com
Chief Shot In Newton County
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 9:32 a.m., Constable Colton Havard, along with Chief Will Jackson, Sergeant Blueitt of the Newton Police Department and Constable Precinct 2 Jeff McCoy arrived in the 3100 block of FM 1004, in Call, Texas, to execute a Writ of Possession. Constable Havard, who also...
kogt.com
MLK March Held Monday
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, Monday morning a group of more than 100 walked from Mt. Sinai Church near 2nd and John St. down to the Orange Pavilion approximately a mile away. There a program was held with several speakers. Below are some photos from the event.
KFDM-TV
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
KFDM-TV
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
kjas.com
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
KFDM-TV
Newton PD chief shot while assisting on eviction: "It's a very dangerous job"
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff's Office has released the names of a Newton County man and woman accused of firing shots at officers who were serving an eviction notice on the couple. L.C. Gosey, Jr. and Betty Richards are in jail and awaiting formal charges. Police say one...
