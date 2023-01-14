ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What links Billy Idol and Douglas Coupland? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Richard E Aaron/Redferns

The questions

1 Whose Man in a Red Turban (1433) might be the first self-portrait?

2 Which land mammal has the longest tongue?

3 Who founded the National Viewers’ and Listeners’ Association?

4 Which isotope revolutionised archaeological dating?

5 Which European language is divided into High and Low dialects?

6 In North American sport, who was the Great One?

7 Which dog lives with Chilli, Bandit and Bingo?

8 How did Dervla Murphy travel from Ireland to India?

What links:

9 Gangnam Style; Baby Shark; Macarena; YMCA; Saturday Night?

10 Karolinska Institute; Swedish Academy; Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences?

11 100 (12); 50 (7); 20 (7)?

12 Charles Hamblett and Jane Deverson; Billy Idol; Douglas Coupland?

13 Swilcan Bridge; Grannie Clark’s Wynd; Elysian Fields; Valley of Sin?

14 .ma; .dz; .tn; .ly; .eg?

15 Julian Kaye; Frank Lucas; Patrick Bateman; Chris Kyle?

Dervla Murphy in 1990. Photograph: Nutan/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The answers

1 Jan Van Eyck.

2 Giant anteater.

3 Mary Whitehouse.

4 Carbon-14.

5 German.

6 Wayne Gretzky (ice hockey).

7 Bluey (children’s TV series).

8 By bike (as documented in her 1965 book Full Tilt).

9 Songs with choregraphed dance routines.

10 Nobel Prize selecting bodies: Medicine; Literature; Physics, Chemistry & Economics.

11 Non-round UK coins: pence (number of sides).

12 Generation X: wrote 1964 book; singer in punk band; wrote 1991 novel.

13 Features of the Old Course, St Andrews.

14 Internet domains in North Africa: Morocco; Algeria; Tunisia; Libya; Egypt.

15 Title characters in the films: American Gigolo; American Gangster; American Psycho; American Sniper.

