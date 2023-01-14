ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry’s baggy shirts and jeans circa 2013 all make sense – he’s a TK Maxx fan

By Chloe Mac Donnell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0horOW_0kEYRMN800

In London’s Kensington High Street branch of TK Maxx there are only two men browsing on the menswear floor. It’s just days after Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare that he used to shop for “everyday casual clothes” at the designer discount chain. Similar to Harry’s “system” which he explains in his book, both are “working up one rack and down another,” before standing in front of a mirror holding sweaters and jeans up against their bodies rather than using the changing rooms. Maybe the royal is on to something?

Before moving to California and sporting a more polished look featuring luxury brands such as suits from Celine and Brioni, Harry took a more everyman approach to fashion. “Nice and comfortable,” is how he sums it up in his book.

The designer discount giant offers shopping at its most fundamental level. It describes its stores as “no frills”. Clothing is simply divided into categories such as tops.

The retailer manages to keep its prices low, up to 60% less than the recommended retail price, by buying current and past season stock from manufacturers that have produced too much and department stores that have overbought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNXAc_0kEYRMN800
It’s more likely Harry took a Supermarket Sweep approach, limiting the amount of time spent trawling through an endless mass of clothing with pieces crammed together. Photograph: Getty Images

Items and brands vary from store to store. But in the menswear department at the Kensington High Street shop, Harry’s local branch, there are rails and rails of Ben Sherman checked shirts (£27.99), Tommy Hilfiger jeans (£49.99) and polo shirts from Gant (£39.99). Harry’s poorly fitting shirts and baggy jeans circa 2013 suddenly all make sense. There’s even a whole rack of his favourite woven belts.

A staff member confirms there are no stock rooms and they never know what items are coming in. Instead, they receive a weekly delivery on a Sunday (some stores get daily) of stock which they place directly from the lorry on to the shop floor.

All shelving is on wheels so managers can alter the layout of the store to suit the ever changing roster.

Related: Zawe Ashton: I’ve tried therapy and booze, but nothing helps as much as TK Maxx

Harry says he shopped 15 minutes before closing time. Staff say the only time the store is really busy is during the Christmas period, describing it as “madness”. It’s more likely Harry took a Supermarket Sweep approach, limiting the amount of time spent trawling through an endless mass of clothing with pieces crammed together.

Harry also claims that he was “particularly fond of their once-a-year sale”, a quote that has gone viral with many questioning if he actually understands how the discount store works.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx says: “Whilst we’re delighted Prince Harry is a big fan, we thought we should explain we don’t actually do sales. Instead, we offer great value, style, and savings all year round.”

In his defence near the men’s changing rooms at Kensington High Street, there is a clearance section with yellow priced stickers offering even greater discounts. Think a Ben Sherman cord shirt for £18 and cargo Folk trousers for £24.99. Very on brand for the prince’s late noughties era.

The store’s staff confirm they have never actually seen Harry or any other royals. However, “the Love Island crew” are regulars and they are excited to tell me they spotted the musician Stormzy a couple of weeks ago.

Stemming from the US where it’s known as TJ rather than TK, the first British TK Maxx opened in Bristol in 1994. Ushering in a new way of shopping for designer pieces, there are now 352 standalone stores with almost half located in retail parks.

The sixth largest fashion group in the UK, in September it reported a turnover of £2.1bn, compared to £1.3bn in 2021 .

The chain has garnered somewhat of a cult following over the years especially among the fashion crowd and no doubt Harry’s comments will fuel further interest.

The stylist Joseph Parker runs the Instagram account tkfashun where he highlights the best weekly finds in the Oxford Street branch. Meanwhile, insiders say that the Ealing shop in west London is best for Vivienne Westwood while there’s always plenty of Marc Jacobs at the Fort Shopping Park branch in Manchester.

Comments / 22

Norma Vasquez
1d ago

The store employee that they talked said they never saw him their that doesn’t mean he didn’t shop their when the employee was not working.

Reply
4
Eileen Woodruff
2d ago

The chain said he never purchased anything in their stores. It was just another falsehood.

Reply
14
Guest
1d ago

He went to the store disguised as Megan so no one recognized him….ha ha

Reply(2)
11
Related
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Reveals Which Royal Family Member Convinced Him to Break It Off With Ex-GF Chelsy Davy

We’ve gotten quite a few bombshells from Prince Harry’s memoir, from how he’s grieved the loss of his mother Princess Diana to the way his wife Meghan Markle was treated. But there’s another thing fans have been itching to figure out: Why did he and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy call it quits for good back in 2011? Well, it seems his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had a hand in that. From 2004 to 2011, Harry and Davy were all over the news, looking so smitten with one another throughout their on-again-off-again relationship. “I loved Chels’ ease, that she wasn’t complicated,”...
Us Weekly

Prince William Thinks Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Claims About Royal Family Are ‘Delusional’: ‘The Ultimate Betrayal’

Prince Harry wasn’t afraid to make some major accusations against the royal family in his Spare memoir, and brother Prince William has not been pleased with the end result. “William thinks Harry is delusional making these crazy allegations,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Prince of Wales, 40. “It’s the ultimate betrayal. The trust between the two […]
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
The Independent

Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor

Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
The Independent

Prince Harry fans saddened over claim he never hugged his grandmother: ‘Where is the family love?’

Prince Harry has drawn sympathy for claiming in his record-breaking book Spare that he was never able to hug his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated memoir finally hit shelves on Tuesday, 10 January. Just hours after the autobiography was released, more than 400,000 copies were sold in the UK, making Spare the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.The 38-year-old royal has shared many shocking revelations about the royal family in his new book, including an alleged fight between himself and his brother, Prince William; his emotional struggle after the death of his mother, Princess Diana; and...
The Guardian

Beware the ‘spare’: let’s drop the need for a second-in-line, and let Harry be the last

“My family had declared me a nullity. The Spare,” declares Prince Harry in his new memoir, frustrated in a history lesson at Eton that the teacher expected him to know the story of Charles Edward Stuart. He doesn’t want to think about it, doesn’t want to know about history – “Why memorise the names of past spares?”. And yet he has: they thread through his book, unspoken. Not just Princess Margaret (who he notes once gave him a Biro for Christmas), all the others who were No 2, and those who are to come. Harry was, as he sees it, “brought into the world in case something happened to Willy”.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
127K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy