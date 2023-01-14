ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Ventura County bracing for yet another series of storms, heavy rain

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3HNw_0kEYRDQb00

Ventura County bracing for more heavy rain; flooding preparations underway 02:36

Ventura County residents are bracing for yet another storm front, which is expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend. This all comes just days after the area suffered severe flooding and damage at the hands of an atmospheric river that hit California.

Highway 33 in Ojai. Caltrans District 7

The Ventura Beach RV Resort was evacuated during the most recent deluge, which caused rushing waters to rip through the campground, causing millions of dollars worth of damage.

Days after they attempt to pick up the pieces and clear the debris, they're yet again bracing for wet weather. The storm, expected Saturday morning, will be the seventh to hit the Golden State since Dec. 26.

Campground owners are among the many residents busy cleaning what they can before Saturday.

Richard Roddick's mother's home in Ojai was flooded and damaged when the creek behind their property overflowed.

"It busted through the wall. Within five, ten minutes we had about six-to-eight inches of water and it started filling up even more," he said. "Evreything is just destroyed."

Not only did the flooding damage the structure of the home, it damaged countless irreplaceable memories in storage.

Roddrick says that while they hope for the best with the next series of storms moving in, his mother is staying with him and his wife next door. They're hoping for better conditions this time around.

"You have that level of just a little bit of anxiety about it," said Roddrick's wife, Taundra. "You want to prepare. As far as what we've done, we have sandbags getting ready for it."

Highway 33 at Fairview Road in Ojai and Meiners Oaks will be closed at 8 a.m. Saturday, after the road crumbled during heavy rain and was hit with a mudslide that trapped multiple vehicles.

Authorities advised residents past the closure to stock up on the necessities ahead of Saturday morning, as they're unsure how long the closure will be in place.

In preparation for the looming weather, Ventura County opened an emergency shelter for anyone impacted by the storm, including their pets. It will be open through next Thursday at the San Miguel Building at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, located at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard in Ventura.

1:39 " you have that little bit of anxiety about it you want to prepare as far as what we have done sandbags getting ready for it."

Ventura County residents were also advised to stay away from the beach, as another round of powerful surf was expected to accompany the storm. Additionally, a sewage spill resulting from the heavy rain is said to have contaminated water in the area.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue

Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County captures 33 billion gallons of rain from winter storms

The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday.That amount of water could supply 816,000 people with water for a year, according to the county. The stormwater was captured within the "first few months of our winter storm season," according to Mark Pestrella."This is great news for the county and the region," Pestrella said. "We're working with our water partners to increase the region's capacity to capture, clean and conserve stormwater runoff, while investing with equity in communities through the Safe Clean Water Program."The program, adopted by voters in 2018 through Measure W, aims to increase local water supply by capturing stormwater and improving water quality.Approximately 98% of stormwater runoff collected from the San Gabriel River and Rio Hondo Channel is conserved, according to officials.The county Public Works Department operates 14 major dams and 620 miles of rivers and flood control channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

L.A. Fire Dept. warns of river danger even after rain is over

Fire department swift water rescue crews were busy during the rainy weekend and remained on alert Monday morning.The Los Angeles River was running about 3 to 4 feet deep Monday morning.The Los Angeles Fire Dept. says rescue crews often get extra busy after the rain stops as people let their guard down."They get a little too close to the waterways and end up losing their footing and end up floating downstream," said L.A. Fire Captain Dusty Clark. "Years past we've ended up having several of these rescues that after the storm has passed, people come out and end up getting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles sees record rainfall, more on expected Monday

More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Rain, Rain, For One More Day In Ventura County

(Radar track at 3:30 PM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 4 PM Sunday--One more storm system is moving through Ventura County Sunday night into Monday. Rain, snow, wind, and high surf are...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California

The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm

One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
MONTECITO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
28K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy