Photos: Denton boys use fourth-quarter rally to defeat Argyle, 49-41

Photos by Brian McLean

Argyle took a 33-31 lead entering the fourth quarter of its District 7-5A matchup against Denton.

But the final quarter belonged to the Broncos, as they outscored the Eagles the rest of the way, 18-8, en route to a 49-41 win Friday night at Denton High.

Argyle had a 22-20 halftime lead before each team scored 11 third-quarter points.

Denton was led by 18 points from Jordan Kamga Jr., who also hit two 3-point baskets. MJ Thomas added 12 points in the win for the Broncos.

For the Eagles, Jett McCasland finished with 16 points. He also converted five 3's.