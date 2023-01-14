Second caregiver faces murder charge after disappearance of 4-year-old Oklahoma girl

Read full article on original website
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.
The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
Missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl's caregivers arrested as search for her continues
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- Two caregivers were arrested — one of whom was in Arizona — as the search continues for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation...
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two people have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside by a postal worker, state investigators said Friday. Arizona authorities arrested 36-year-old Ivon Adams on Thursday, and he is...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
