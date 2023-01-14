ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

Second caregiver faces murder charge after disappearance of 4-year-old Oklahoma girl

By Minyvonne Burke, Elizabeth Chuck, Claire Cardona
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Sherif Saad

Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.

The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
The Associated Press

Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two people have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside by a postal worker, state investigators said Friday. Arizona authorities arrested 36-year-old Ivon Adams on Thursday, and he is...
