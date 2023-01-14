Read full article on original website
Roberta Cruz
2d ago
unbelievable. every time I read articles like this, it saddens me that it's come down to greed for some people.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
Sacramento Superior Court decision holds implementation of fast food worker hours, wages bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court granted a preliminary injunction on Assembly Bill 257 Friday. The bill, which was signed into law in September and set to take effect on Jan. 1, would have standardized fast food workers’ wages, hours and more. A temporary hold was issued...
abc10.com
Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Tax season approaches: Cue dread, confusion, and mentally preparing to part with a chunk of your money. At least, that’s how many people think of taxes. But in recent years, especially after payments related to the pandemic and...
'Care first, jails last' policy recommended for incarcerated people in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors accepted a list Tuesday of recommendations from the county mental health board on cutting down incarceration rates and improving the behavioral health of inmates. Among the themes presented by the mental health board were:. Expanding community-based services that can...
rosevilletoday.com
City of Roseville to hold job fair on January 28th
Roseville, Calif.- On January 28th, the City of Roseville will be hosting a FREE Job Fair at the Mahany Fitness Center on Pleasant Grove Boulevard from 9:00 am until noon. Explore current job and career opportunities while speaking with staff members and receive assistance with your applications. Opportunities. The City...
US President Joe Biden declares state of emergency in California
Fedral funds will be released to affected people in Mercedy, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties following the president's order, the White House statement said. Biden also approved an emergency declaration for Alabama on Sunday. At least nine people died in the tornado .
Shirley Weber Is Sworn in as California’s First Elected Black Secretary of State
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media. On Jan 9, with the sound of African drumming in the background, Shirley Weber was sworn-in as the first-elected Black Secretary of State (SOS) of California and the 32nd person to hold the position.
7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
PRIDE Industries Ribbon Cutting Youth Employment Services Program
On January 12th, the Ribbon Cutting was held at PRIDE Industries, the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities, debuted its Youth Employment Services (YES!) pilot program which supports opportunity youth in Sacramento and Placer counties, enabling them to gain the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers and to live independently. The YES! program is designed to assist people aged 16-24 who have disabilities. It also provides services to young people who have spent time in the child welfare, juvenile justice, or criminal legal systems, as well as those who are unhoused, living in concentrated poverty,...
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Sacramento woman gets answers after receiving dozens of unordered packages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after a Sacramento woman began receiving dozens of packages she didn't order, she is finally seeing results and getting answers. Connie Mathews reached out to ABC10 a few weeks ago after trying to get postal carriers to stop delivering her the mysterious packages. "I called...
'Blue Monday' | Why wet, gloomy days can affect mental health
CALIFORNIA, USA — Some experts call the third Monday in January, the saddest day of the year, also known as Blue Monday, marking a mental health low point after the holidays and gloomy winter days. However, if anyone is feeling blue, they're not alone. A Sacramento therapist says it's...
2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
Forbes ranks Sacramento as best place to live in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is California's best place to live in 2023, according to analysts at Forbes who released a list of the state's best cities. Modesto was ranked as the eighth best place to live followed by Oxnard, Vallejo, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. Bakersfield was...
Expert: Consumers will have to wait out egg shortages, price hikes as farms recoup
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anyone out grocery shopping might have noticed empty shelves when they got to the egg aisle, and if not, they probably noticed the higher price tags on the ones still there. This time last year, California consumers were paying $2.55 per dozen. Now the price has...
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
Man arrested in Folsom for allegedly making criminal threats
FOLSOM - Police arrested a man in Folsom for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening victims in the parking garage of the Palladio shopping center. On Sunday, January 15 officers responded to a report that a man was threatening people, according to the Folsom Police Department. The officers searched the area and detained a man matching the description. In his possession, they say they found an unregistered gun, illegally possessed prescription pills. and over $26,000 in cash. George Vasquez, 36, of Cameron Park was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail. He is charged with selling drugs, possession of a firearm with illegal drugs, carrying a non-registered handgun, and criminal threats.
Man's guilty plea leads to West Sacramento's first cold case conviction
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of a 2009 murder pled guilty, making it the first cold case conviction in the history of the West Sacramento Police Department. Robert Spurlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday for the June 13, 2009 murder of Monica Turknett. Spurlin was arrested...
Six California Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Weeks of storms have been deadly to the Sacramento unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This onslaught of storms - a seemingly never-ending parade of atmospheric rivers - is dangerous, expensive, and deadly. Some of the most vulnerable among us are those who are unsheltered during this weather. Two people died this past weekend in Sacramento County after trees fell on their tents.
