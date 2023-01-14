ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Roberta Cruz
2d ago

unbelievable. every time I read articles like this, it saddens me that it's come down to greed for some people.

abc10.com

Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Tax season approaches: Cue dread, confusion, and mentally preparing to part with a chunk of your money. At least, that’s how many people think of taxes. But in recent years, especially after payments related to the pandemic and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

City of Roseville to hold job fair on January 28th

Roseville, Calif.- On January 28th, the City of Roseville will be hosting a FREE Job Fair at the Mahany Fitness Center on Pleasant Grove Boulevard from 9:00 am until noon. Explore current job and career opportunities while speaking with staff members and receive assistance with your applications. Opportunities. The City...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

PRIDE Industries Ribbon Cutting Youth Employment Services Program

  On January 12th, the Ribbon Cutting was held at PRIDE Industries, the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities, debuted its Youth Employment Services (YES!) pilot program which supports opportunity youth in Sacramento and Placer counties, enabling them to gain the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers and to live independently. The YES! program is designed to assist people aged 16-24 who have disabilities. It also provides services to young people who have spent time in the child welfare, juvenile justice, or criminal legal systems, as well as those who are unhoused, living in concentrated poverty,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Forbes ranks Sacramento as best place to live in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is California's best place to live in 2023, according to analysts at Forbes who released a list of the state's best cities. Modesto was ranked as the eighth best place to live followed by Oxnard, Vallejo, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. Bakersfield was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested in Folsom for allegedly making criminal threats

FOLSOM - Police arrested a man in Folsom for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening victims in the parking garage of the Palladio shopping center. On Sunday, January 15 officers responded to a report that a man was threatening people, according to the Folsom Police Department. The officers searched the area and detained a man matching the description. In his possession, they say they found an unregistered gun, illegally possessed prescription pills. and over $26,000 in cash. George Vasquez, 36, of Cameron Park was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail. He is charged with selling drugs, possession of a firearm with illegal drugs, carrying a non-registered handgun, and criminal threats.  
FOLSOM, CA
