ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Torres swaps with Yankees; Cortes, Holmes among 9 deals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres remained headed toward a salary arbitration hearing with the New York Yankees while nine teammates reached one-year agreements Friday, including All-Star pitchers Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes.

Torres asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million, and the Yankees offered the second baseman $9.7 million. If the sides don’t strike a deal, a hearing would be held next month.

Right-hander Frankie Montas agreed to $7.5 million, while Cortes got $3.2 million.

Right-handers Domingo Germán ($2.6 million), Jonathan Loáisiga ($2,262,500) and Michael King ($1.3 million) also agreed, along with Holmes ($3.3 million) and left-hander Wandy Peralta ($3.35 million).

New York catchers Jose Trevino ($2.36 million) and Kyle Higashioka ($1,462,500) also reached agreements.

The 28-year-old Cortes went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts last season, becoming a fan favorite. He made $727,500.

“It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents,” Cortes tweeted. “Sacrificed so much for the American dream. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start!”

Holmes, who took over as closer from Aroldis Chapman until getting hurt, can earn an additional $100,000 in bonuses for games finished: $25,000 each for 25, 30, 35 and 40.

Holmes had 20 saves in 25 chances along with a 7-4 record and 2.54 ERA. Like Cortes, he was a first-time All-Star.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Yardbarker

Gleyber Torres, Yankees Unable to Settle as Team Avoids Arbitration with 9 Others

The Yankees agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players on Friday. The only exception was Gleyber Torres. New York and the second baseman were unable to agree on terms before Friday’s deadline. Torres filed at $10.2 million, while the Yankees offered $9.7 million, per multiple reports. This means the two sides could be heading for an arbitration hearing – a rare occurrence in recent team history – though the club and the infielder can still reach common ground before a hearing takes place. Such was the case with Aaron Judge last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
The Associated Press

Cards president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak addressed the media Saturday morning at Busch Stadium during the Cardinals Winter Up weekend. He said he found out that Holliday was going to step down Jan. 7. “I’ve known Matt a long time and have the utmost respect for him,” Mozeliak said. “When you find out someone is stepping down from your coaching staff in the second week of January, candidly, it’s not ideal. But, I came in my office last Sunday, and for lack of a modern phrase, I looked at my rolodex to try and figure out what could we do.” Mozeliak explained he explored internal moves and promotions to the position and examined what the domino effect of that would be on the organization. He also looked at what outside options he had to fill the role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees sign 9 players to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees finalized the majority of their arbitration hearings on Friday afternoon. Only Gleyber Torres and Jimmy Cordero remain to be settled, but the Bombers have locked in some of their top talents at an extremely reasonable price point for the 2023 season (Per Spotrac). Yankees sign nine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million

As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source.  The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool.  He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias.  The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field.  Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate.  While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy