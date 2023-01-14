Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Justin Herbert sends coach clear message after horrible loss
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in NFL playoff history on Saturday, surrendering a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars before ultimately losing 31-30. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has been the focal point of fans’ ire, and rightfully so. But Staley—and longtime Chargers general...
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement
Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers. According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job. The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach
Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake
Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday. The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday. The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
Cardinals hire Titans’ director of player personnel as new GM
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search for a new Arizona Cardinals general manager has ended. The team announced on Monday they have hired Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. The hire was first reported by Ian Rapoport. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM – passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic – and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement.
Broncos coach update: 4 interviews set for this week
Story update: Michigan announced Monday that Jim Harbaugh will remain at the school. See our original post below. The Denver Broncos’ head coach search appears set to enter the final stages of initial interviews this week. After previously interviewing Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (virtually), Denver DC Ejiro Evero, ex-NFL...
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
BREAKING: Cardinals poach new GM from Titans
The dust has barely settled on news that Steve Keim had decided to step down from his post as the Arizona Cardinals general manager. However, the front office is wasting no time in replacing him with a new GM as the Cardinals enter a crucial offseason. League insider Ian Rapoport...
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Surprising Update
Everyone seems to be convinced that the Los Angeles Chargers will fire head coach Brandon Staley and make an offer to retired head coach Sean Payton. But ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is pouring some cold water on that. The longtime ESPN insider does not believe the Chargers will make a run at ...
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team's new general manager
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager. The franchise announced the hiring of Ossenfort on Monday, one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season.
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
Browns to Interview Seahawks Assistant Sean Desai on Monday for Coordinator Position
On Monday, the Cleveland Browns are set to take another step in the process of filling their defensive coordinator vacancy. The team is scheduled to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai for the coordinator job, first reported by Mary Kay Cabot. While it was already known the Browns...
NFL world reacts to insane New York Giants news
The New York Giants are headed to the next round of the playoffs after a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, continuing an absolutely incredible season compared to where the Giants were last season. And as NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN explains, the Giants had an incredible turnaround without making any major offseason moves.
