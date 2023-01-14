Read full article on original website
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Jannik Sinner (15), Italy, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. Francisco Cerundolo (28), Argentina, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Juncheng Shang, China,...
WTA Race Standings
1. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 370. 2. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 340. 3. Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, 285. 4. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 165. 5. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, 111. 6. Shuko Aoyama and Ena...
