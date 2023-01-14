Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Fort Worth, TexasLuay RahilFort Worth, TX
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community TipsSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
What do you think about the McDonald's fully automated restaurant?Amarie M.Fort Worth, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Related
Jerome Tang urges Kansas State fans to remove hatred from basketball rivalry with KU
“I don’t want our fans to show up to the game because they hate the other team.”
kmaland.com
Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll
(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
kggfradio.com
#2 Jayhawks, #13 Kansas State Battle in Manhattan
It's a top 15 showdown in the Big 12 tomorrow night, as the #2 ranked Kansas Jayhawks travel to Manhattan to battle the #13 Kansas State Wildcats. The Jayhawks enter on a 10 game winning streak, and the last unbeaten team in conference play. The Wildcats are 15-2 on the season, and looking to avenge their first Big 12 loss on Saturday against TCU.
No. 2 Kansas-No. 11 Kansas State rivalry takes on added meaning
The “Octagon of Doom” will be jumping as No. 2 Kansas visits No. 11 Kansas State in a battle for
Kansas State Wildcats land Mississippi State football transfer at position of need
The Kansas State football team has landed a new transfer at a position of need. Here are the details.
WIBW
Mammoth Construction welcomes dynamic duo to athetics consultant team
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has welcomed a new and proven dynamic duo to the team as athletics consultants. Mammoth Created - a branch of Mammoth Construction - has announced the addition of preeminent athletics consultants Kurt Patberg and Tim Selgo, formerly of Athletics Staffing & Consulting. The pair will join the modern master build firm to provide successful strategies and growth plans for educational institutions across the nation.
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
When is the new Scooter’s Coffee in North Topeka opening?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka will be opening its doors early next month. 27 News spoke with Ryan Stauffer, a spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee, who confirmed that the new location at 1409 Northwest Topeka Blvd. will have its first day on Feb. 6. This will be the fourth Scooter’s Coffee […]
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting
Three new members of Kansas Board of Education make presence felt at their first meeting on COVID-19 funding, nutrition programs and hiring an attorney. The post Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Why is the city charging for recycling?
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
1350kman.com
Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport
An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
KVOE
Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash
A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
Topeka firefighter released from hospital following accident
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Captain Ty Forshee, 45, with the Topeka Fire Department has been released from the hospital after being in an accident on Thursday. Forshee has more than 21 years of experience with the Topeka Fire Department. In a tweet the Topeka Fire Department said that he and his family would like to thank first […]
Topeka firefighter is ‘doing well’ in hospital after being hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain who was seriously injured after being hit by a car is showing improvement in a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, told 27 News that the firefighter remains in the hospital but is doing well. According to a crash log taken by the […]
WIBW
A furry friend from Helping Hands Humane Society needs a home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This little cat named Hijinks is available at the Helping Hands Humane Society. Hijinks is one of the many animals up for adoption at the shelter.
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject
BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
Comments / 0