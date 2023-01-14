ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

kmaland.com

Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll

(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
MANHATTAN, KS
kggfradio.com

#2 Jayhawks, #13 Kansas State Battle in Manhattan

It's a top 15 showdown in the Big 12 tomorrow night, as the #2 ranked Kansas Jayhawks travel to Manhattan to battle the #13 Kansas State Wildcats. The Jayhawks enter on a 10 game winning streak, and the last unbeaten team in conference play. The Wildcats are 15-2 on the season, and looking to avenge their first Big 12 loss on Saturday against TCU.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Mammoth Construction welcomes dynamic duo to athetics consultant team

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has welcomed a new and proven dynamic duo to the team as athletics consultants. Mammoth Created - a branch of Mammoth Construction - has announced the addition of preeminent athletics consultants Kurt Patberg and Tim Selgo, formerly of Athletics Staffing & Consulting. The pair will join the modern master build firm to provide successful strategies and growth plans for educational institutions across the nation.
MERIDEN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again

The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

When is the new Scooter’s Coffee in North Topeka opening?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka will be opening its doors early next month. 27 News spoke with Ryan Stauffer, a spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee, who confirmed that the new location at 1409 Northwest Topeka Blvd. will have its first day on Feb. 6. This will be the fourth Scooter’s Coffee […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why is the city charging for recycling?

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport

An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash

A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka firefighter released from hospital following accident

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Captain Ty Forshee, 45, with the Topeka Fire Department has been released from the hospital after being in an accident on Thursday. Forshee has more than 21 years of experience with the Topeka Fire Department. In a tweet the Topeka Fire Department said that he and his family would like to thank first […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject

BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS

