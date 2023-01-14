Read full article on original website
Would-be burglars arrested after calling 911 to move stolen belongings: Police
A pair of would-be burglars in Florida were arrested Saturday after they called police in an attempt to move items they were allegedly trying to steal.
Louisiana Man Charged in Dog Mauling Death of 7-Year-Old Girl: Deputies
A 20-year-old man in Louisiana has been arrested after his large pit bull allegedly attacked and mauled a 7-year-old girl to death as she was playing in her yard. Erick Lopez was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of negligent homicide in the death of Sadie Davilia, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Man Gets 40 Years in Prison for Stabbing Wife Whose Body Was Found by Their Son
A judge in Minnesota handed down the maximum possible sentence to a 46-year-old man who killed his wife, stabbing her more than 20 times and leaving her to be found by one of their children. Pennington County District Court Judge Tamara Lynn Yon on Wednesday ordered Eric James Reinbold to...
Futurism
Police Say They Used Genealogy Database to Arrest Idaho Murder Suspect
For many weeks now, the gruesome quadruple murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin have been the subject of intense national coverage and public speculation. The students, all aged 20 to 21, were slain in their beds, seemingly at random. The crimes were chilling, and for weeks police failed to produce a suspect or motive.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Former Police Lieutenant Sentenced to 79 Years In Prison for Murdering Ex-Wife, Attacking Her Boyfriend While Kids Were in Home
A former police lieutenant received a virtual life sentence for gunning down his ex-wife and trying to kill her new boyfriend. John Formisano, 52, must spend 79 years in prison for charges including first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. He was...
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Officials rule 11-year-old girl died of fentanyl, not fight at school
An 11-year-old Tacoma girl who passed away soon after a fight at school died as a result of fentanyl in her system, according to an update from the Pierce County medical examiner. The girl was involved in an “altercation” on May 20, 2022, with another student at Ford Middle School....
Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System
The body of missing Dr. Bolek Payan was recovered from a frozen pond near his home in Jackson County, Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was found days after going MIA on Thursday, December 22.Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon. The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public...
Idaho student murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger deep-cleaned his car before arrest: Report
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, was reportedly seen by law enforcement moving trash into neighbors' trash cans in the middle of the night and wearing gloves frequently while at his family's Pennsylvania home before his arrest.
Court Documents Reveal Grisly Details in Butcher-Knife Slaying of Couple in Florida Retirement Home
Newly released court documents reveal graphic details in the double-slaying of an elderly couple attacked and stabbed to death inside of their home in a Florida retirement community. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the gruesome New Year’s Eve slayings of Sharon Getman, 80, and her 83-year-old husband, Darryl Getman.
Maine transgender woman convicted of killing parents recently listed as 'female' in prison records
Andrew Balcer, a biological male who murdered his parents in 2016, has recently been listed as a female inmate, according to records with the Maine Department of Corrections.
Two arrested in case of missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma
Two people were arrested in connection with a missing 4-year-old in Oklahoma. State investigators announced that the girl was reported missing Tuesday.
Essence
Florida Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Headed Back To Prison For New Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson, who first gained notoriety in 2016 for impersonating a doctor at the age of 18 is headed back to prison for stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, a Florida man who gained notoriety for impersonating a doctor as a teenager, is headed back to prison...
Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail
A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
