Arlene Wynia, 92, formerly of Sioux Center
LUVERNE, MN—Arlene Wynia, 92, of Luverne, MN, formerly of Sioux Center, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Luverne Hospice Cottage. A funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 14, at American Reformed Church in Luverne. Burial was at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. Arrangements are under the care of Hartquist Funeral...
Kaskie reaches Boy Scouts highest ranking
HAWARDEN—Eighteen-year-old Ty Kaskie of Hawarden recently earned one of the highest honors in the Boy Scouts of America — Eagle Scout. “It means I have achieved a high honor that I have been working on for most of my life,” Kaskie said. His Eagle Scout project was...
Meinecke, Ball earn Sheldon Fire promotions
SHELDON—Scott Meinecke and Chuck Ball did not have a history of family members who were firefighters, so there was no natural draw for them to join the Sheldon Fire Co. at first. But the two men like to help the community and each one got a push toward the...
Vernon Koedam, 73, Inwood
INWOOD—Vernon Gene Koedam, 73, Inwood, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital of Sioux Falls, SD. There will be a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at First Reformed Church in Inwood. Burial with military rites will be at 10 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the church.
Richard Finn, 94, Sheldon
SHELDON—Richard Francis Finn, 94, Sheldon, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Prairie View Retirement Home in Sanborn. Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. Arrangements are the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
Two injured in crash northwest of Hull
HULL—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Twenty-two-year-old Fernando Mercado of Sioux Center was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 pulling an enclosed trailer east when he lost control of his vehicle, which entered the south ditch, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
NWC play selected for prestigious festival
ORANGE CITY—Bringing a 17th-century Spanish play to life for contemporary audiences is no easy task — especially when that play is punctuated by lengthy speeches — but the Northwestern College Theatre Department pulled it off. “It has a neoclassical convention of incredibly long speeches, and that kind...
Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Collision results in third charge of OWI
LITTLE ROCK—A 60-year-old Lakefield, MN, man was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, near Little Rock on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Ted Allen Pohlman stemmed from...
George woman jailed on second OWI charge
GEORGE—A 41-year-old George woman was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Loralye Christabeth Jen Wibben stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford Expedition on the 300 block of Michigan Avenue in George for not having a visible license plate, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Letter: Franken obviously doesn’t understand
Mike Franken can’t figure out why he didn’t get many votes in Sioux County. (Dec. 31 REVIEW Letter to the Editor) Even though he was born in Sioux County, it’s obvious he doesn’t understand its residents. He is correct that this part of Iowa is relatively...
Hawarden Fire and Rescue burning it down
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Fire and Rescue had a record year in 2022. The total number of calls for service was 118 calls. Fire chief Duane Schiefen is proud to serve with the crew he does and said 2022 was a busy year. “This year Hawarden Fire is celebrating 131 years. We...
Osceola board discusses public health funding
SIBLEY—The Osceola County Board of Supervisors rang in the new year 2023 under new leadership and discussed health programs during its Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting. Supervisor Mike Schulte received the nod to move into the role as board chairman with LeRoy DeBoer approved as vice chairman. Due to the...
Hull man arrested for domestic assault
HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
