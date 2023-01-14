Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson Reveals True Feelings About Gervonta Davis
Mike Tyson is always keeping an eye on the fight game. Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. He had the best punch of anyone in his weight class, and he was a champion for many years. Although his career tapered off in dramatic fashion, he is still very much looked up to.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
bodyslam.net
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Want Vince McMahon Out Of Power After WWE Sale
There is a significant rift within the McMahon family that is continuing to expand. Vince McMahon’s prime reason to return has been to pursue the sale of WWE. Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are supportive of his decision, only to get rid of Vince as the majority shareholder of WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says He’s Happy To Be Back With His Family Amid WWE Hiatus
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has shared a photo with his family amid his ongoing hiatus from the promotion. Riddle has not competed for WWE in over a month and was reported to have entered rehab following a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy. On Twitter, the Original Bro shared a...
ClutchPoints
WWE Might Split up the Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble
On this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce announced that the Usos would be defending their Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble against the winner of that night’s tag team turmoil match. This seemed like a regular championship announcement until fans listened to what Pearce actually said. Pearce said that the winners of the match would get a chance at just the Raw Tag Team Titles.
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
wrestlingrumors.net
Already: Vince McMahon Rumored To Have Problems With Some WWE Departments
He’s back. The WWE world has changed in several ways in the last few days and those changes might not be ending anytime soon. Most of the changes revolve around the return of Vince McMahon, who is now back in his seat as Chairman of the Board, but the question is what will he do with regards to the creative side of WWE. We don’t know that yet, but his influence is already spreading.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear
Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
wrestletalk.com
Update On If Vince McMahon Return Affects The Rock WrestleMania Plans
An update has emerged on whether Vince McMahon returning to WWE could affect plans for the Rock to make his own comeback for WrestleMania. For what seems like an eternity, the idea has been The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) this coming April, but it’s all dependent on whether The Rock can fit it into his schedule.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
PWMania
News and Updates Regarding the Final Two WWE SmackDown’s Before the Royal Rumble
A few happenings have been announced by WWE for the upcoming two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign a contract with Kevin Owens in the ring during next Friday’s SmackDown. This makes their title match for the Royal Rumble official. For a...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
Daily Update: Dave Bautista, BTE, WWE Raw
Dave Meltzer covers Dave Bautista in Glass Onion, this week's Being The Elite, and Monday's Raw.
Comments / 0