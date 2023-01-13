Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Report: Steelers' staffing decisions on hold amid Mike Tomlin personal matter
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't decided on potential changes on their coaching staff. Per The Athletic's Mark Kaboly that's because head coach Mike Tomlin is dealing with an undisclosed personal matter instead of making final decisions on assistants. So any word of the fate of embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada remains...
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon
Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
Why DeMeco Ryans makes more sense than Sean Payton for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos are going full-bore ahead with their head coach search this week, conducting several interviews. That includes DeMeco Ryans, the highly-respected San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. Denver also had a meet-and-greet with former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton in the Los Angeles area on...
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Manning brothers' comments on 'halftime adjustments' cause uproar
For football fans and many coaches, the phrase “halftime adjustments” is part of the language of the sport. It generally describes what happens in the locker room and any changes teams make for the second half. But on their "ManningCast" during the Cowboys-Buccaneers wild-card game Monday, retired QBs...
