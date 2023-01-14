Read full article on original website
Afternoon stabbing on Mission leaves victim in serious condition
A man was stabbed and seriously injured around 3 p.m. Monday on Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, according to Police Department Sergeant Daggs, one of around a dozen officers at the scene. The stabbing left one victim in serious condition, Daggs said. Footage on the Citizen app, which...
SF woman sitting in car targeted in smash-and-grab robbery
Stunning video shows the moment a robbery suspect broke into a woman's car while she was still sitting in the driver's seat.
CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
Brentwood Man Arrested for Bizarre Rash of BB Gun Attacks On Cars
A 31-year-old Brentwood man is in Contra Costa County Jail and charged with a shooting spree, albeit a BB gun shooting spree — and he is suspected of shooting at at least seven cars in a 20-hour period. A strange crime spree with little sensible motive confused Brentwood police...
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties
San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
Police Investigate After Body Found Near San Francisco Ferry Building
Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the San Francisco Ferry Building Sunday. According to the San Francisco Police Department, they responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. Officers along with San Francisco Fire Department found a victim, who was pronounced dead at the...
Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
71-Year-Old Calif. Postal Worker Is Stabbed to Death While Walking Home: 'Sweetest Woman Ever'
Dilma Spruill was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred A 71-year-old postal worker was stabbed to death last Wednesday while walking home in West Oakland, Calif. — and she was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred, multiple outlets report. Dilma Spruill's son said the 18-year postal service veteran was brutally attacked around 12:30 a.m. Spruill, a Brazilian immigrant, was walking home after finishing her USPS shift. She was stabbed near 8th and Henry...
Man accused of shooting at vehicles with BB or pellet gun in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood arrested a man who was allegedly "discharging projectiles" at passing vehicles on one of the city's major roads Friday and early Saturday.According to officers, at least seven vehicles were struck while traveling along Brentwood Boulevard between Homecoming Way and Sunset Road between 5:40 a.m. Friday and 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Police said a pellet or BB gun was possibly used.Following an investigation, police searched a home on Almond Drive, less than a mile from where the incidents took place, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Evidence was collected and the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hansenpusch, was arrested.Hansenpusch was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on several felonies, police said.No injuries were reported from the incidents.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Brentwood police at 925-809-7911.
Woman struck and killed by falling tree while jogging in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman was struck and killed by a falling tree at Golden Gate Park Saturday evening. San Francisco police said they were called to the park at approximately 5:15 p.m. to check on someone laying on the sidewalk near John F Kennedy Dr and 30th Avenue. When...
‘Foul play not suspected' with body found near San Francisco Ferry Building
A body was found near the Ferry Building on Sunday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed to KRON4.
Two Arrested in Santa Rosa for Trafficking Crystal Meth
A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to two arrests for trafficking crystal meth. Last weekend, police pulled over a car with two people inside for several traffic code violations. The officer searched the car and found several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The two suspects, Brandon Olguin and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, were arrested at the scene. Police later searched their residence on the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and found more evidence of narcotics sales.
SF Police and Sheriff Unions Engaged in Bizarro Social Media Fight Over Staffing at SFO
Immature posts from law enforcement unions are nothing new, but we can’t help but be amused by the new Twitter fight between SF Police Officers Association and the SF Deputy Sheriffs' Association, who are publicly airing beef between them over who should staff SFO. I was very surprised to...
East Palo Alto police officer shot with ghost gun
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto Police officer was shot overnight following a traffic stop on the 2700 block of Fordham Street near Purdue Avenue. The officer tried to stop a dark-colored Dodge Charger just after 11 p.m., according to officials. The driver, Willie Wiley, 44, fled and led the officers on […]
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road so they aren't trapped
Just off Highway 17 at Glenwood Drive in the Santa Cruz mountains a massive sinkhole has opened. Neighbors in the area are working to keep a culvert drain from clogging up and flooding the road so they won't be trapped with no way out.
4 arrested in separate catalytic converter thefts at San Leandro school district lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Attempts on two separate catalytic converter thefts, including a school bus, were thwarted at the same location on different days, officials said. San Leandro police were notified Dec. 29 around 2 a.m. of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the city's Unified School District Campus in the 14700 block of Juniper St. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals attempting to steal the catalytic converter of a school bus.
