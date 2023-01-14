ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
People

71-Year-Old Calif. Postal Worker Is Stabbed to Death While Walking Home: 'Sweetest Woman Ever'

Dilma Spruill was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred A 71-year-old postal worker was stabbed to death last Wednesday while walking home in West Oakland, Calif. — and she was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred, multiple outlets report. Dilma Spruill's son said the 18-year postal service veteran was brutally attacked around 12:30 a.m. Spruill, a Brazilian immigrant, was walking home after finishing her USPS shift. She was stabbed near 8th and Henry...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accused of shooting at vehicles with BB or pellet gun in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood arrested a man who was allegedly "discharging projectiles" at passing vehicles on one of the city's major roads Friday and early Saturday.According to officers, at least seven vehicles were struck while traveling along Brentwood Boulevard between Homecoming Way and Sunset Road between 5:40 a.m. Friday and 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Police said a pellet or BB gun was possibly used.Following an investigation, police searched a home on Almond Drive, less than a mile from where the incidents took place, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Evidence was collected and the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hansenpusch, was arrested.Hansenpusch was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on several felonies, police said.No injuries were reported from the incidents.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Brentwood police at 925-809-7911. 
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFist

A 70-year-old San Francisco Woman Died After Tree Branch Fell on Her in Golden Gate Park Saturday Evening

An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported. San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested in Santa Rosa for Trafficking Crystal Meth

A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to two arrests for trafficking crystal meth. Last weekend, police pulled over a car with two people inside for several traffic code violations. The officer searched the car and found several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The two suspects, Brandon Olguin and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, were arrested at the scene. Police later searched their residence on the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and found more evidence of narcotics sales.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

East Palo Alto police officer shot with ghost gun

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto Police officer was shot overnight following a traffic stop on the 2700 block of Fordham Street near Purdue Avenue. The officer tried to stop a dark-colored Dodge Charger just after 11 p.m., according to officials. The driver, Willie Wiley, 44, fled and led the officers on […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 arrested in separate catalytic converter thefts at San Leandro school district lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Attempts on two separate catalytic converter thefts, including a school bus, were thwarted at the same location on different days, officials said. San Leandro police were notified Dec. 29 around 2 a.m. of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the city's Unified School District Campus in the 14700 block of Juniper St. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals attempting to steal the catalytic converter of a school bus.
