Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today
When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next
Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
Virginia 10th in both national polls this week: No Duke, North Carolina in either
UVA (13-3, 5-2 ACC) won both of its games last week, defeating North Carolina, 65-58, on Tuesday in Charlottesville, then going on the road to win at Florida State, 67-58, on Sunday. The Cavaliers are, again, the top-ranked team in the ACC. Miami (14-3, 5-2 ACC) is 16th in the...
How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?
After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
Track & Field: UVA closes out weekend at Virginia Tech Invitational
The Cavaliers closed out competition at the Virginia Tech Invitational, as Alex Sherman logged an individual victory while the relay teams took three out of four races on the final day of action at Rector Field House on Saturday afternoon. Sherman started 2023 with a bang, as the sophomore won...
Swimming & Diving: Top-ranked Cavalier women win, No. 11 men fall against Hokies
The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming and diving team defeated Virginia Tech 207-91, while the No. 11 Virginia men’s team fell 151-132 to No. 19 Virginia Tech. UVA’s women won 15 of the 16 events, with senior Jennifer Bell sweeping the diving events for the Cavaliers. The men claimed six events in a tight contest with the Hokies.
Wrestling: Hoos finish weekend 3-1 at Virginia Duals
The Virginia wrestling team split a pair of duals on Saturday with a victory over Kent State before dropping a hard-fought battle with No. 23 Maryland to close out the Virginia Duals. The Cavaliers defeated Kent State 33-6 before falling 22-14 to the Terrapins. On Friday, the Cavaliers defeated Ohio by a score of 23-10 to start the day before downing Navy by a score of 29-9.
Men’s squash: Virginia goes 3-0 in home weekend matches at McArthur
The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team won its fifth-straight match with an 8-1 victory over No. 7 Drexel on Sunday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center, after defeating No. 12 Rochester on Friday and No. 11 Chatham on Saturday. JP Tew came back after dropping the first game...
Terry Heffernan named next UVA offensive line coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After over a month of searching UVA Football has announced Terry Heffernan will take over as the program's offensive line coach. Heffernan comes to Charlottesville after spending the last two seasons as the offensive line coach at Stanford. Heffernan has had a plethora of experience in...
VA Athletic Trainers Association conference brings to light importance of AT’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many things came to light after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on-field nearly two weeks ago. One of those is the importance of athletic trainers at all levels. This weekend the Virginia Athletic Trainers Association (VATA) held its annual conference at Hotel...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
UVA has repeatedly failed to pay its graduate students on time — and no one at the university can figure out why
Over winter break, the University of Virginia failed to pay somewhere between 60 and 120 of its graduate students on time — and no one at the university is giving details about why it happened. When graduate students realized their stipends were late in December, the UVA branch of...
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Charlottesville
A bicyclist is dead after police say they were hit by a car on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia's campus is Charlottesville.
UVA COVID hospitalizations up, more admitted experiencing pulmonary distress
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Health is seeing higher COVID hospitalization numbers, and a change in the nature of the people who are now being hospitalized. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says Friday morning, they were treating 40 COVID cases — with 5 in the ICU. That’s up from the teens and 20s we’ve seen throughout the fall.
Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
New supermarket in Shenandoah
January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
Shenandoah Valley…the next Gatlinburg?
Recently, a cadre of Page County citizens rose up to fight the building of a solar farm on a tract of land on a two-lane road coming into town. Bolstered by this support, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance so strict it is unlikely any solar farm will ever be built here.
