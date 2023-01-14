ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today

When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next

Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?

After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Track & Field: UVA closes out weekend at Virginia Tech Invitational

The Cavaliers closed out competition at the Virginia Tech Invitational, as Alex Sherman logged an individual victory while the relay teams took three out of four races on the final day of action at Rector Field House on Saturday afternoon. Sherman started 2023 with a bang, as the sophomore won...
BLACKSBURG, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Wrestling: Hoos finish weekend 3-1 at Virginia Duals

The Virginia wrestling team split a pair of duals on Saturday with a victory over Kent State before dropping a hard-fought battle with No. 23 Maryland to close out the Virginia Duals. The Cavaliers defeated Kent State 33-6 before falling 22-14 to the Terrapins. On Friday, the Cavaliers defeated Ohio by a score of 23-10 to start the day before downing Navy by a score of 29-9.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Terry Heffernan named next UVA offensive line coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After over a month of searching UVA Football has announced Terry Heffernan will take over as the program's offensive line coach. Heffernan comes to Charlottesville after spending the last two seasons as the offensive line coach at Stanford. Heffernan has had a plethora of experience in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

New monuments must mean more than memorialization

Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices falling in state

Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

New supermarket in Shenandoah

January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
SHENANDOAH, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Shenandoah Valley…the next Gatlinburg?

Recently, a cadre of Page County citizens rose up to fight the building of a solar farm on a tract of land on a two-lane road coming into town. Bolstered by this support, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance so strict it is unlikely any solar farm will ever be built here.
PAGE COUNTY, VA

