cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
WTOP
Md. teacher ‘inadvertently’ sends explicit photos in email to students
An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, teacher won’t face criminal charges after sending a lewd email to students. On Friday, administrators at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent an email to students’ families acknowledging that an employee sent sexually explicit images in an email to the entire student body.
WTOP
Md. high school investigating after video shows student bullying classmate with special needs
Officials at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are investigating after a video showing a student bullying a classmate with special needs and using racial slurs was widely shared with students and staff earlier this week. The video was shared via AirDrop on Tuesday afternoon with...
Essex coach fired, arrested for 'inappropriate communications' with student
Superintendent of Essex Schools Dr. Harry Thomas first addressed the incident earlier this week in an email to parents containing limited information.
Alabama basketball player allegedly involved in shooting that left 23-year-old woman dead near The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near University Blvd and left a woman dead. Michael Davis, 20, of Maryland and Darius Miles, 21, of Washington D.C., were both charged with murder and are being held in jail with no bond. Miles was a student […]
Woman and dog shot in Anne Arundel County
According to Anne Arundel police, the woman was walking her dog when they were both shot in the leg.
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
Severna Park student disciplined after video surfaces of special needs student getting bullied
BALTIMORE - A Severna Park High School student has been disciplined after a video caught him bullying another student with special needs. Anne Arundel County Public Schools couldn't say specifically what the student's punishment is, but the school district's handbook details a number of possibilities, including suspension, paying restitution, and temporary removal from class.Officials at Severna Park High School sent a letter Tuesday to parents saying they are investigating a video that was airdropped to several students and staff within the school.In it, a student is seen bullying another student.According to school principal Lindsay Abruzzo, the video shows a student...
1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
Timeline of Biden classified documents has critics asking: What were they doing in those two months?
'The Five' co-hosts discuss the latest after three sets of classified documents were found at the Biden Penn center and President Biden's Delaware home.
Squad Dem launches wild rant defending 'wokeness', says Chip Roy wants 'old America' that 'enslaved Africans'
Far-left Squad member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., launched on a wild rant against Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, claiming he wanted to go back to the "old America" that "enslaved Africans."
Ravens were only feet away from tying playoff game vs Bengals on 2 separate occasions
The Baltimore Ravens were oh so close to tying their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter.
NFL fans wonder whether Bengals got away with penalty on historic Sam Hubbard touchdown
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard returned a fumble 98 yards for the go-ahead score but on the return, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews may have been blocked in the back.
