Read full article on original website
Sylvia Procela
1d ago
What is the world coming to. Maybe if we didn't so much shoplifting, than maybe the cost of things wouldn't be so expensive.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Silent Witness Alert – Catch 22 Day 16 – Jonathan Sterling Mansfield $1,000 Reward
It’s day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield. Between September 9 and September 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On September 15, a Cottonwood Police Officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault.
myradioplace.com
Day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness Catch 22
It’s day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield. Between September 9 and September 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On September 15, a Cottonwood Police Officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault. He was later placed on probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation warrant with no bond stemming from the above charges. Mansfield is described as a 37-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore BLVD. If you provide information leading to Mansfield’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff police investigating death of a man hit by a train
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train in Flagstaff. They said the man was hit near Route 66 and Fanning Drive on Wednesday night and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been identified as 37-year-old Cecil...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Reminds Owners to License Their Dogs
One of the missions of the Prescott Valley Police Animal Control Unit is to educate dog owners about leashing, licensing, and vaccinating their dogs against rabies in compliance with Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter Six. Prescott Valley Town Code requires all dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley be licensed....
knau.org
Flagstaff police ID man killed by train Wednesday
Flagstaff police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night. They say 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff was struck by the westbound train near the East Route 66 and Fanning Drive intersection. Authorities say medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene just before...
Car crash near Cave Creek leaves 1 dead
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — One person is dead after a vehicle swerved off the roadway and crashed into a power pole, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials said. Information is limited at this time. According to early reports, the vehicle had been traveling at an unknown speed near Carefree...
theprescotttimes.com
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA enter agreement for emergency traffic signal change devices
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA enter agreement for emergency traffic signal change devices. Prescott Valley and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investing in the Town’s public safety with an Intergovernmental Agreement for technology that will allow first responders to reduce response times and navigate through traffic signals more safely.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
ABC 15 News
Weather causes road closures, school cancelations in northern Arizona
Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to close schools due to weather conditions. ADOT has also announced various road closures. State Route 64 is closed between mileposts 241 and 268 near the Grand Canyon. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemon has been closed...
AZFamily
Parts of I-17 closed near Flagstaff due to snow, icy conditions
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parts of Interstate 17 are closed due to the extremely icy, snowy conditions in the northern part of the state. Multiple closures extend to I-40 at milepost 146 eastbound, State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon areas, I-17 northbound is closed at milepost 310, and another I-17 closure at milepost 298, as well as other road closures stretching into the north. For updated interactive road closures map, check the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.
prescottenews.com
Forest Service resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott after pause – Cronkite News
Now that funds are in hand and the Mexican spotted owl’s breeding season is over, the U.S. Forest Service has resumed its abandoned-mine cleanup project east of Prescott. The project, which was split into two because of funding issues and to avoid interfering with the owls, began in December 2021. Phase one cleaned up three of the six abandoned silver, gold and copper mines in the Cherry Creek Mining District: the Bunker, Golden Idol and Black Hawk mines.
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
Live updates: Road closures ease up in the High Country, rain moves out of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — The first of two major winter storm systems is here. Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted for elevations above 5,500 feet until 5 p.m. Sunday. As of Sunday morning light showers are moving across the Valley, but NWS Phoenix says not to expect much rainfall.
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
A winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. The post Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
knau.org
Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way
A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm still bringing rain to Phoenix area, snow to Flagstaff
Arizonans are still experiencing active winter weather, as a storm continues to bring rain and snow to various parts of the state. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff, while FOX 10's Linda William reports from Phoenix.
prescottenews.com
U.S. Vets in Prescott Celebrates 20th Anniversary and Mayor Goode Issues a Proclamation
U.S.VETS- Prescott is celebrating its 20th Anniversary serving veterans experiencing homelessness or at-risk of becoming homelessness. U.S.VETS was presented with a proclamation acknowledging our 20 years of service to this community. City of Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, proudly read the proclamation and the hard-working U.S. VETS staff attended the City Council meeting to show our appreciation to the City of Prescott and all our supporters throughout the Quad City Area.
prescottenews.com
Protecting our water: SRP-funded projects take on challenges of snowpack, watershed health – Northern Arizona University
In northern Arizona, snowpack is the difference between drought and no drought, so finding ways to increase snowpack in the forest matters. The Salt River Project (SRP), through a partnership with Northern Arizona University, funds research projects that aim to support the identification of solutions that squeeze all the benefits out of winter snow and protect priority watersheds in Arizona. This partnership is in its sixth year and continues to answer critical questions and yield power and water-related solutions across Arizona.
Comments / 5