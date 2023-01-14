Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
America’s biggest museums, universities fail to return Native American human remains
This story was originally published by ProPublica. As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged the looting of Indigenous remains, funerary objects, and cultural items. Many of the institutions continue to hold these today — and in some cases resist their return despite the 1990 passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
How Much Soldiers Were Paid During the Civil War
Almost 2.4 million soldiers fought in the Civil War – about 1.56 million for the North and probably 800,000 for the South (records for the Confederate are incomplete). Estimates of the total number who did not survive the conflict range from about 620,000 to about 752,000. Whatever the correct figure is, the Civil War is […]
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find
The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday.Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered in the city of Lodz last month during the renovation of a house and yard. “Those residents who buried these items did so most likely thinking that they would one day return for them, that they would be able to retrieve them," Lodz Deputy Mayor Adam Pustelnik said. “Most likely, these people lost their lives”...
The US relied on a secret force of Japanese-Americans to win World War II in the Pacific — while their families were locked up at home
Some 4,000 Japanese-Americans served in the Pacific during WWII, some of them volunteering from behind the barbed wire of their internment camps.
Researcher discovers unknown history behind the Voynich manuscript, the world’s most mysterious text
A researcher has made new claims about the historical journey of a centuries-old manuscript, widely considered one of the world’s most mysterious.The Voynich manuscript is significant for having a unique, indecipherable script and colourful illustrations. Its authorship and purpose has been long debated.Through carbon dating, researchers of the parchment has placed its origin in the 15th century. Scholars have traced its earliest ownership back to the Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II, who bought it for 600 “ducats”, or gold coins, sometime between 1576 and 1612.Before now, its ownership in the years before being bought by Rudolf II have remained unknown.Yet,...
Harry tell-all book 'Spare' sells record 1.4 mn copies on day one
Prince Harry's memoir sold a "record" 1.4 million copies in just 24 hours, its publisher said on Thursday, as his father and brother kept calm and carried on with public visits. Sales of "Spare" hit 1.4 million English-language copies on its first day in the UK, United States and Canada, smashing Penguin Random House's sales record, the publisher said.
Virginia Hall is America's Greatest Female Spy, and she did it all with one good leg, the other a prosthetic.
The first woman and civilian to receive the Distinguished Service Cross during WWII and one of the essential American spies that no one knows. Virginia Hall was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 1906, to a wealthy family; she was educated at Radcliffe and Barnard Colleges and even spent time in Europe learning French, Italian and German, which she spoke fluently.
americanmilitarynews.com
US warship named after Filipino-American hero
THE United States (US) Navy has officially named one of its guided-missile destroyers after the late Filipino-American hero Telesforo Trinidad, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday. The Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., led by Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, on January 10 joined the US Navy in the...
Comments / 0