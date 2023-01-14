ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s biggest museums, universities fail to return Native American human remains

This story was originally published by ProPublica. As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged the looting of Indigenous remains, funerary objects, and cultural items. Many of the institutions continue to hold these today — and in some cases resist their return despite the 1990 passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
How Much Soldiers Were Paid During the Civil War

Almost 2.4 million soldiers fought in the Civil War – about 1.56 million for the North and probably 800,000 for the South (records for the Confederate are incomplete). Estimates of the total number who did not survive the conflict range from about 620,000 to about 752,000. Whatever the correct figure is, the Civil War is […]
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find

The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday.Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered in the city of Lodz last month during the renovation of a house and yard. “Those residents who buried these items did so most likely thinking that they would one day return for them, that they would be able to retrieve them," Lodz Deputy Mayor Adam Pustelnik said. “Most likely, these people lost their lives”...
Researcher discovers unknown history behind the Voynich manuscript, the world’s most mysterious text

A researcher has made new claims about the historical journey of a centuries-old manuscript, widely considered one of the world’s most mysterious.The Voynich manuscript is significant for having a unique, indecipherable script and colourful illustrations. Its authorship and purpose has been long debated.Through carbon dating, researchers of the parchment has placed its origin in the 15th century. Scholars have traced its earliest ownership back to the Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II, who bought it for 600 “ducats”, or gold coins, sometime between 1576 and 1612.Before now, its ownership in the years before being bought by Rudolf II have remained unknown.Yet,...
Harry tell-all book 'Spare' sells record 1.4 mn copies on day one

Prince Harry's memoir sold a "record" 1.4 million copies in just 24 hours, its publisher said on Thursday, as his father and brother kept calm and carried on with public visits. Sales of "Spare" hit 1.4 million English-language copies on its first day in the UK, United States and Canada, smashing Penguin Random House's sales record, the publisher said.
Virginia Hall is America's Greatest Female Spy, and she did it all with one good leg, the other a prosthetic.

The first woman and civilian to receive the Distinguished Service Cross during WWII and one of the essential American spies that no one knows. Virginia Hall was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 1906, to a wealthy family; she was educated at Radcliffe and Barnard Colleges and even spent time in Europe learning French, Italian and German, which she spoke fluently.
US warship named after Filipino-American hero

THE United States (US) Navy has officially named one of its guided-missile destroyers after the late Filipino-American hero Telesforo Trinidad, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday. The Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., led by Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, on January 10 joined the US Navy in the...
