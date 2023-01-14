Read full article on original website
U.S. Vets in Prescott Celebrates 20th Anniversary and Mayor Goode Issues a Proclamation
U.S.VETS- Prescott is celebrating its 20th Anniversary serving veterans experiencing homelessness or at-risk of becoming homelessness. U.S.VETS was presented with a proclamation acknowledging our 20 years of service to this community. City of Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, proudly read the proclamation and the hard-working U.S. VETS staff attended the City Council meeting to show our appreciation to the City of Prescott and all our supporters throughout the Quad City Area.
Protecting our water: SRP-funded projects take on challenges of snowpack, watershed health – Northern Arizona University
In northern Arizona, snowpack is the difference between drought and no drought, so finding ways to increase snowpack in the forest matters. The Salt River Project (SRP), through a partnership with Northern Arizona University, funds research projects that aim to support the identification of solutions that squeeze all the benefits out of winter snow and protect priority watersheds in Arizona. This partnership is in its sixth year and continues to answer critical questions and yield power and water-related solutions across Arizona.
Winter Storm Warning still in effect as heavy snowfall continues across northern Arizona
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of northern and central Arizona until late Tuesday night. This includes portions of the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County. The National Weather Service says at least two feet of snow...
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
Big snow hits the northland, NAU preemptively cancels Tuesday classes following MLK holiday
A major winter storm system is impacting much of northern and central Arizona today and is expected to continue into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 5,500 feet, effective through 11 p.m. Tuesday. Snow accumulations in excess of 1 to 2 feet are expected. Another round of heavy snow is forecast to arrive Wednesday.
Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way
A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
Forest Service resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott after pause – Cronkite News
Now that funds are in hand and the Mexican spotted owl’s breeding season is over, the U.S. Forest Service has resumed its abandoned-mine cleanup project east of Prescott. The project, which was split into two because of funding issues and to avoid interfering with the owls, began in December 2021. Phase one cleaned up three of the six abandoned silver, gold and copper mines in the Cherry Creek Mining District: the Bunker, Golden Idol and Black Hawk mines.
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
First Alert: Big snow in the mountains. Scattered showers in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Parts of I-17 closed near Flagstaff due to snow, icy conditions
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parts of Interstate 17 are closed due to the extremely icy, snowy conditions in the northern part of the state. Multiple closures extend to I-40 at milepost 146 eastbound, State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon areas, I-17 northbound is closed at milepost 310, and another I-17 closure at milepost 298, as well as other road closures stretching into the north. For updated interactive road closures map, check the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.
ADOT asks drivers to use caution as snow, icy conditions close roads in northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple highways are closed in northern Arizona as winter storms continue to hit the state. The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 64 near the Grand Canyon is closed (between mileposts 241 and 268) due to weather conditions and car crashes. Earlier this...
Prescott’s Carlisto Family Acquires Raskin’s Jewelers
PRESCOTT, AZ (January 16, 2023) - Jim Carlisto and James Carlisto Jr., a father and son team, have acquired Raskin’s Jewelers, a third-generation family-owned, local jewelry company established in 1946. Jim Carlisto, Sr., a Prescott area resident, looked at several business opportunities. In his search, Jim learned the Raskin’s Jewelers store was closing its doors. With a history in the jewelry business, Jim Sr. approached owners, Greg and Renee Raskin with interest to buy. After discovering new-found commonalities and a shared passion for the industry, an agreement transpired.
Flagstaff deals with new round of winter weather
Parts of the Arizona High Country have been hit hard by the latest round of winter storm to move through the state. The storm has impacted roadways, and even left some homes without power. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Rain and snow expected in Arizona this weekend
Northern Arizona will get more snow this weekend as there is a winter storm warning in effect for the Flagstaff area from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible and heavy snow is likely according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain.
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
Prescott Area To See Winter Weather This Weekend
Two rounds of widespread winter weather are expected to impact the High Country beginning Saturday night. The first weather pattern is expected to move through the area from Saturday Night through to Sunday and the National Weather Service Flagstaff has placed a Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from January 14 from 8:00 pm until January 15 at 5:00 pm.
