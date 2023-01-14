Read full article on original website
Girl Finds Enormous Megalodon Tooth on Maryland Beach on Christmas Day
Molly, 9, dove into freezing cold water to retrieve the 5-inch tooth, the largest to be found in the area.
Nine-year-old girl discovers rare 15-million-year-old shark tooth at Maryland beach
A nine-year-old child has discovered a rare shark tooth, which is 15 million-years-old, on a beach in Maryland.Alicia Sampson recalled how her daughters, Molly, nine, and Natalie, 17, went shark tooth hunting on Christmas Day during a recent interview with The Washington Post. She said that once she and her family got to Maryland’s Calvert Cliffs State Park, Molly discovered a five-inch tooth, which was once in the mouth of a now-extinct megalodon shark.“Molly has been searching for a meg because she knows how big they can be, and also how rare they are,” Alicia said. “Molly has literally...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car
"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school. "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances." On...
Rare arctic creature visiting a California suburb draws crowds hoping to catch a glimpse
“You’re thinking to yourself that it couldn’t possibly be real, and then it swivels its head. Yep, it’s real.”
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Muhammad Ali Jr. Reportedly Ditched His Wife and Kids After "Inheriting Millions"
Although being a nepo baby has plenty of perks, it also comes with near-impossible expectations; take Muhammad Ali Jr., for example — he has struggled to live up to his legendary father's name. As he got older, the famed boxer's only son ended up going down a dangerous path full of drugs, homelessness, and marital issues.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
Upworthy
Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
A ‘catcoon’ invaded a store and stayed for 3 weeks. Then Florida deputies took action
What to know about the savvy creature that moved into a store.
Mystery Surrounding North Carolina’s Wild Coastal Horses Finally Solved
A mystery surrounding North Carolina’s coastal wild horses has been solved after careful observation on the Outer Banks. For months on end, the horses are known to mysteriously disappear into the maritime forest on the Outer Banks. This raised questions about what they could be doing during that time. However, after close observation from The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (a nonprofit organization tasked with watching over a herd of 100 horses at the northernmost point of the Outer Banks), we finally have answers.
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
Mysterious Set of Gigantic Bones Found on California Beach
Two Californians found the skeletal remains of a massive sea creature while on a beach walk near San Francisco last weekend, according to reports. The creature has been identified as a modern gray whale, which went extinct in North America around the early 18th century, Robert Boessenecker, a research associate at UC Berkeley’s Museum of Paleontology, told SFGate. The National Ocean and Atmospheric Association said it’s hopeful the massive creature’s endangered cousins will someday return to the waters off California, making discoveries like these more common. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elke Teichmann Photography (@elketeichmannphoto) Read it at SFGate
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
House Cat Fends Off Three Attacking Coyotes In California Backyard
That’s one badass kitty. For a domesticated house cat to take on three predators, and come out on the other side, is not a common thing. Your average coyote is around 30 pounds, you average house cat? About 10…. Coyotes are predators and scavengers who will hunt just anything...
