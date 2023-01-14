Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nwestiowa.com
Byers: N’West Iowa girls gear up for wrestling regionals
The first girls wrestling season under the umbrella of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union may seem like it has barely gotten going due to all of the postponements and cancellations due to weather concerns, but it actually is nearing its end. The IGHSAU has announced its regional wrestling...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
nwestiowa.com
Arlene Wynia, 92, formerly of Sioux Center
LUVERNE, MN—Arlene Wynia, 92, of Luverne, MN, formerly of Sioux Center, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Luverne Hospice Cottage. A funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 14, at American Reformed Church in Luverne. Burial was at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. Arrangements are under the care of Hartquist Funeral...
nwestiowa.com
Kaskie reaches Boy Scouts highest ranking
HAWARDEN—Eighteen-year-old Ty Kaskie of Hawarden recently earned one of the highest honors in the Boy Scouts of America — Eagle Scout. “It means I have achieved a high honor that I have been working on for most of my life,” Kaskie said. His Eagle Scout project was...
nwestiowa.com
Meinecke, Ball earn Sheldon Fire promotions
SHELDON—Scott Meinecke and Chuck Ball did not have a history of family members who were firefighters, so there was no natural draw for them to join the Sheldon Fire Co. at first. But the two men like to help the community and each one got a push toward the...
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in crash northwest of Hull
HULL—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Twenty-two-year-old Fernando Mercado of Sioux Center was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 pulling an enclosed trailer east when he lost control of his vehicle, which entered the south ditch, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a portion of our broadcast area, including Sioux and O’Brien counties. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. URGENT - WINTER...
nwestiowa.com
Vernon Koedam, 73, Inwood
INWOOD—Vernon Gene Koedam, 73, Inwood, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital of Sioux Falls, SD. There will be a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at First Reformed Church in Inwood. Burial with military rites will be at 10 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the church.
nwestiowa.com
Richard Finn, 94, Sheldon
SHELDON—Richard Francis Finn, 94, Sheldon, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Prairie View Retirement Home in Sanborn. Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. Arrangements are the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
nwestiowa.com
NWC play selected for prestigious festival
ORANGE CITY—Bringing a 17th-century Spanish play to life for contemporary audiences is no easy task — especially when that play is punctuated by lengthy speeches — but the Northwestern College Theatre Department pulled it off. “It has a neoclassical convention of incredibly long speeches, and that kind...
siouxlandproud.com
Biggest snowstorm in 5 years possible on Wednesday
UPDATE (1/16/23, 4:19 PM) — Models are showing increasing chances of some significant snow coming for parts of our viewing area on Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the majority of the region,...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, January 14, 2023
An Iowa legislator from Le Mars shared some ideas of what his committees will be working on at the state house this session. Rep. Tom Jeneary is the chairman of the Natural Resources committee. On the Veterans Committee, Rep Jeneary has his own ideas about the use of state facilities.
nwestiowa.com
NCC flips switch for maintenance lab
SHELDON—The second law of thermodynamics states that entropy, physical decay and energy dissipation, will increase over time in any system — and that includes industrial equipment. Students will learn to repair and reverse that naturally occurring damage at the new Industrial Maintenance Lab at Northwest Iowa Community College,...
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
nwestiowa.com
Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
Person Rescued From Grain Bin On Iowa Farm
The grain bin can be one of the most dangerous places on the farm. If you aren’t careful, they can lead to some deadly situations. Fortunately, this wasn’t the case in Plymouth County, Iowa on Wednesday. (Plymouth County is located on Iowa's western border between Sioux City and Sioux Falls.)
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Family of Lincoln County accident want change at rail crossing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been over a month since an accident at the railroad crossing at 274th Street left two dead. Now the family of those affected are asking for changes to be made at the crossing. Trains still cross the country road where over a...
