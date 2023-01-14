Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman celebrates 114th birthday
Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her.
saportareport.com
Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do
By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Top 20 Things to Do in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I’ve been exploring the North Georgia mountains since I was a young boy, camping and hiking with my parents and our church youth group (which they led). In my 20s I got...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman who may be Georgia's oldest living resident turns 114 years 'young'
ATLANTA - Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her. "Glory. God is good," Nina Willis said. Praise is on her mind as she celebrates turning 114 years old. "Your hands are...
Where are people moving to Georgia from?
Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia's Historic Sites offer free admission on Super Museum Sunday
To spotlight the Peach State’s fascinating past, Georgia’s State Historic Sites are offering free admission on Sunday, Feb. 5. The event is part of Georgia History Festival’s statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. Visitors can admire FDR’s hand-controlled roadster, walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers, translate the Cherokee Nation’s first newspaper, see black powder demonstrations at Wormsloe and explore many other historic treasures. Step into the past at GaStateParks.org/SuperMuseumSunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Warren McClendon's father issues update on Georgia OL after accident that killed two
Warren McClendon’s father gave an update following an accident that killed a Georgia player and a recruiting staffer Sunday morning. McClendon was a passenger in the car accident and just needed stitches in his forehead. “Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he...
travelnoire.com
Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips
Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
Red and Black
Day of remembrance for unsolved homicide victims to be held in support of ‘Coleman-Baker Act’
On Jan. 18, Eternal Vigilance Action will host a day of remembrance at the Georgia State Capitol for victims of unsolved homicides in Georgia, in support of the “Coleman-Baker Act” according to a press release. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. in room 216 at the Georgia State Capitol.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
dawgnation.com
Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
