Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House
This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
The sell-out and the speech
After showing America how not to pick a Speaker, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) now shows America how not to design the rules of the House.
'Most Democratic Countries Do Fine Without a Debt Ceiling', James Surowiecki Says. 'The U.S. Doesn't Need One.'
This Thursday, the United States government will reach its debt ceiling unless Congress agrees to raise the debt limit. The national debt limit is the total amount of money that the U.S. government is authorized to borrow to meet current legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with the GOP’s ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan
Americans may never know all of the details about the assorted side deals Kevin McCarthy struck to become House speaker, but The Washington Post reported over the weekend on one of the more dangerous promises the Republican agreed to with some of his far-right members. House Republicans are preparing a...
newsnationnow.com
There’s a growing divide between Republicans on Capitol Hill
(NewsNation) — There’s a growing divide on Capitol Hill. A large group of House Republicans is increasingly not on the same page as Senate Republicans. The divide could have serious impacts on how the government functions and whether or not the government shuts down. Republican sources tell NewsNation...
Comments / 0