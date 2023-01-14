ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

The iPhone’s keyboard is terrible — and it needs to be fixed now

By Jordan Palmer
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLzfo_0kEYHMaW00

I switched to an iPhone in 2020 after over a decade on Android . It took me a bit to adjust, but in the end, I ended up happy enough to stick with iOS, especially once I got my Apple Watch Series 7 .

But I will happily admit that Android does some things better than iOS, substantially so in some cases. Yet the one iPhone flaw that irks me on a daily basis — besides notifications, a topic all of its own — is the appallingly bad stock keyboard.

I type a lot throughout my day, whether it's messages to my friends, comments on Reddit, or terminal commands over SSH, so I get plenty of exposure to the stock keyboard. And I can safely say without any hesitation that I strongly dislike it.

Even with iOS 16 on an iPhone 14 Pro , i.e. the latest Apple hardware and software, the default keyboard is abysmally slow, often horribly inaccurate with the strangest and most random suggestions, and frustratingly unable to learn basic contractions.

Slower than I'd like

The sluggishness is one of the first things I notice when I start typing. I have a slight delay from when I touch the key to when it registers on the screen, something I noticed with my first iPhone, an iPhone 8 . I chalked it up to the aging hardware, but it kept presenting itself on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max I later used.

The iPhone's default keyboard is abysmally slow, often horribly inaccurate with the strangest and most random suggestions, and frustratingly unable to learn basic contractions

I'll get to the auto-suggest problems in a moment, but my god, I despise how slow the suggestions appear. And yet, they simultaneously change at a rate I can't comprehend. I'll go to tap a suggestion without touching another key and it'll change, inputting the wrong word. Oftentimes, I don't notice; I see the word I want, tap it, and continue typing, only catching the error later.

When I pick up one of the best Android phones , like the Pixel 7 Pro , this is a non-issue. My typing is considerably more accurate, the suggestions appear as I would expect them to, and don't suddenly change with no input from me.

Typing on iOS is one of the things I most dislike about using my iPhone, whereas Android has a much smoother experience.

What is up with the auto-suggest engine?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Dnsy_0kEYHMaW00

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to the sluggishness, my distaste for the iOS keyboard continues with the auto-suggest engine. Hands down, it's the worst thing about this part of an iPhone. It throws out the most random suggestions sometimes, while also refusing to learn some common contractions (while acknowledging others in its dictionary). Things like "I'm," "I'll," "we're," and "you'll."

I was typing the word "problems" (funnily enough) to a friend and the auto-suggest refused to suggest the proper plural, offering up "problem's" instead

For example, I'll type "I-v-e" to get "I've" to appear without going into the symbols menu for the apostrophe. Instead of what I expect, iOS offers something random like "ivermectin," a word that I've never typed in my life until now. "I-l-l" will become "illegal" or "illegitimate," two words I use far, far less than "I'll."

And yet other things work just fine, like "w-h-a-t-s" translating perfectly fine to "what's." I just don't get it.

However, it's not just contractions. iOS throws out totally random words at times, too, like its prediction engine is working too hard to be smarter than me. Before you say it learns from what you've typed previously, it brings up suggestions in the primary box, the one in the middle, for words that I've never said to anyone.

Plurals are also sometimes a problem, too. I was typing the word "problems" (funnily enough) to a friend and the auto-suggest refused to suggest the proper plural, offering up "problem's" instead. I also had a time where it used every other word in the dictionary with the root word "problem" except for the actual word "problem" itself.

And its refusal to understand misspellings or typos is laughably bad, especially when Gboard (on both Android and iOS) does so much better, such as suggesting "before" for my misspelled "ebfore." The iOS keyboard will keep on suggesting other words that start with "e-b" instead.

I can't even imagine how much worse this would be auto-correct enabled, one of the first things I disable on any new phone, even Android ones.

About third-party keyboards

But, I hear you ask, can't you install third-party keyboards on iPhones? Yes, you can. There's a catch, though.

Apple does not like third-party apps replacing its stock system ones, so even though you can set alternate browsers, email clients and keyboards, it's an inferior — and sometimes extremely frustrating — experience. Every browser, for instance, must use Apple's web engine, effectively making them reskins of Safari with different sync options (like your Google or Firefox account).

Third-party keyboards are second-class citizens on iOS. As it stands right now, I find them more frustrating than helpful.

With keyboards, I tried Gboard, Google's excellent keyboard that's the default on many Android phones. It's clean, effective, accurate and quick. Plus, it has a slew of features like built-in search and much more. All-in-all, it's a superior option to what Apple offers.

But third-party keyboards are second-class citizens on iOS. I have found that my iPhones will randomly switch back to the stock keyboard without me pressing the appropriate button. Entering passwords and PIN codes also forcibly brings up the iOS keyboard. (I can bet you Apple calls that a "safety" feature.)

With the word that Apple might have to open up iOS, such as allowing third-party payment providers, maybe alternative keyboards will get a better treatment. But as it stands right now, I find them more frustrating than helpful.

iOS 16 keyboard outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28q6Jq_0kEYHMaW00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm not the only one who dislikes the iOS keyboard — though my passion on the topic might come from the fact that I was used to something better. Some of the Tom's Guide staff agree with me on some of my points here.

I've had these issues across four personal iPhone devices and several review units (where I don't sign into my Apple ID and restore backups). I know others who experience them on their own iPhones independent of me.

Apple has to address this, hopefully as soon as iOS 17 . The default keyboard is in a sorry state, but if the phone maker refuses to address it, it can at least allow third-party keyboards to act as full replacements.

What we have now just isn't working. That needs to change.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Android Authority

Apple iPhone 15: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup. We’ve become so accustomed to Apple’s iterative smartphone launches each year that the iPhone 14 event represented one of the most exciting in recent memory. Sure, the base model was practically identical to its predecessor, but Apple gave us a Plus instead of a Mini and the Pro devices introduced a brand-new punch hole display.
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
shefinds

The One Screen Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery

How often do you think about your phone’s screen settings? If your answer is, “oh, just about never,” you are far from alone, but you are also missing out on an opportunity to preserve your iPhone battery and keep it charged for longer periods at a time. There’s one screen setting in particular that tech experts say is a smart one to change for the sake of your battery. And the best part? Once you turn it off you’ll probably never know anything is different.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Android Authority

A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year

The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive than ever

The iPhone 14 might be less than 4 months old, but, naturally, Apple is already working on its successor - the iPhone 15. For better or worse, the Cupertino company is a creature of habit, and it works its magic in a very predictable manner. Thus, come September, we will...
technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone

There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
CNET

Yeah, Your Wi-Fi Router Is in the Wrong Place. Here's Where to Move It

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. An unreliable home internet connection can make life super frustrating. Even though you pay monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy