Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot in the line of duty in Southern California

A Southern California sheriff’s deputy died after being shot on Friday, just a fortnight after another deputy was killed in the line of duty.

Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the Riverside County sheriff's department announced on Twitter. The deputy was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was also taken to the same hospital after being critically wounded by another deputy who arrived at the scene a short time after Calhoun was shot.

The suspect is currently in custody, the authorities said.

Sheriff Chad Bianco at a news conference later in the day said deputies were dispatched around 4.30pm local time to the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane on a call related to possible domestic violence and a child custody dispute.

Calhoun was the first to arrive at the scene, he said.

The sheriff added that it was unclear what happened as when the second deputy arrived, Calhoun was found wounded in the street. Then followed an exchange of gunfire between the second deputy and the suspect, who ended up being shot.

Calhoun was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for surgery in "serious condition" but officials confirmed his death just before 8pm.

"He was the most cheerful, the most positive, the most good, wholesome man you could imagine," Mr Bianco added.

Calhoun began his career in law enforcement with the city of San Diego before moving to Riverside County in February last year. He was assigned to Lake Elsinore, located about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

"We are devastated to learn that Riverside County Sheriff's Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed in the line of duty this evening while protecting Lake Elsinore. We too are mourning alongside Riverside County Sheriff’s Department," wrote the San Diego police department on Facebook.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Calhoun family, friends, and colleagues who served with Deputy Calhoun in San Diego and Riverside County."

Friday’s shooting comes as the department is reeling from the death of 32-year-old deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot on 29 December during a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles.

Cordero had pulled over a pickup truck and the driver, 44-year-old William Shae McKay, shot the deputy as he approached the vehicle.