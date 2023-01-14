ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot in the line of duty in Southern California

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Il7SO_0kEYHI3c00

A Southern California sheriff’s deputy died after being shot on Friday, just a fortnight after another deputy was killed in the line of duty.

Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the Riverside County sheriff's department announced on Twitter. The deputy was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was also taken to the same hospital after being critically wounded by another deputy who arrived at the scene a short time after Calhoun was shot.

The suspect is currently in custody, the authorities said.

Sheriff Chad Bianco at a news conference later in the day said deputies were dispatched around 4.30pm local time to the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane on a call related to possible domestic violence and a child custody dispute.

Calhoun was the first to arrive at the scene, he said.

The sheriff added that it was unclear what happened as when the second deputy arrived, Calhoun was found wounded in the street. Then followed an exchange of gunfire between the second deputy and the suspect, who ended up being shot.

Calhoun was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for surgery in "serious condition" but officials confirmed his death just before 8pm.

"He was the most cheerful, the most positive, the most good, wholesome man you could imagine," Mr Bianco added.

Calhoun began his career in law enforcement with the city of San Diego before moving to Riverside County in February last year. He was assigned to Lake Elsinore, located about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

"We are devastated to learn that Riverside County Sheriff's Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed in the line of duty this evening while protecting Lake Elsinore. We too are mourning alongside Riverside County Sheriff’s Department," wrote the San Diego police department on Facebook.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Calhoun family, friends, and colleagues who served with Deputy Calhoun in San Diego and Riverside County."

Friday’s shooting comes as the department is reeling from the death of 32-year-old deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot on 29 December during a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles.

Cordero had pulled over a pickup truck and the driver, 44-year-old William Shae McKay, shot the deputy as he approached the vehicle.

Comments / 12

Try to prove me wrong
2d ago

This is exactly why we have and need more prisons. No more coddling criminals. Follow the law of spend time in jail.

Reply(8)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests

January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheDailyBeast

California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials

An attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family said he had been the victim of “a brutal crime.”“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate,”...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Fatally Injured in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange in Murrieta

Three people were fatally injured Monday when a 21-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle. Alexia Rodriguez, 21, of El Cajon allegedly caused the deadly wreck about 4 a.m. on the southbound I-215 connector to...
MURRIETA, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Canoe capsizes on Lake Havasu, man drowns

A man drowned on Lake Havasu on Saturday morning after his canoe capsized. His body was recovered by a dive team on Monday morning. On Saturday at around 10:13 am, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department boating deputies responded to a report of a boat accident with one missing person near Cove 1, south of Havasu Landing Marina on Lake Havasu. The vessel, an aluminum canoe, was determined to have capsized approximately 100 feet from shore. The victim, a 52 year-old male from West Covina, California, attempted to swim to shore but struggled, went underwater, and did not resurface.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor

LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

37-year-old man arrested for trying to disarm deputy in Rancho Cucamonga

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to take a deputy’s gun during a disturbance, officials with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The incident occurred on Jan. 7, at around 11:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Grove Avenue when a deputy with the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s station responded to the location on a verbal disturbance call.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
vvng.com

Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
VICTORVILLE, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy