northcentralnews.net
Pet festival lands at Indian School Park
The Sixth Annual Doggie Street Festival Phoenix will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Steele Indian School Park. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this “not-to-be-missed” companion animal adopt-a-thon is a fun celebration of furry best friends and an opportunity to explore pet products and services, treats, vet tips, music, a kids’ booth, auction prizes and more. Friendly dogs are welcomed to attend with their people.
citysuntimes.com
Desert Valley Home Watch earns national recognition
Desert Valley Home Watch, a Cave Creek business which offers services to help homeowners across the Valley keep their houses safe, has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards...
Cartel Roasting Co. hosting grand opening for new Desert Ridge Marketplace location
PHOENIX — Cartel Roasting Co. has a new store at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. Cartel Desert Ridge will host a grand opening event Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with giveaways and contests for guests. The first 25 visitors in line will receive a free gift,...
KTAR.com
New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
northcentralnews.net
Dreamy Draw bike path to open in 2023
After its closure for construction of the Drought Pipeline, the Dreamy Draw bike path is now scheduled to be completed and opened in early 2023. In addition, the Perl Charles Memorial Trail (#1A) remains closed as construction of the 66-inch pipeline continues and is anticipated to reopen early 2023. Open...
thelawnhomecare.com
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
East Valley Tribune
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths
Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in Town
Love them or hate them, restaurants for ages have looked toward quirky, even downright filthy names to draw attention to both their location as well as the items on their food. Of course, this is nothing unique to restaurants. If you have ever walked down the beer section of your local grocery store or Total Wine, you’ve probably come across more than a few brews with cheeky, almost pushing NC-17-rated names. It’s all part of the marketing, and an attempt to drum up attention for a new business. Naturally, without quality products behind the name all of those raunchy titles and childish titles don’t mean all that much. That is why one particular taco joint, that is making its way to Phoenix, has been turning heads online.
azbigmedia.com
Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona
A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
northcentralnews.net
Donate your used books and media
Each year, shoppers will find almost half a million books, media and treasures at the VNSA Book Sale, all donated from the public, businesses, schools and other groups. To help this event happen, the organization takes in donations all year long, and residents are encouraged to drop off their no-longer-needed books and media.
peoriatimes.com
Salad World is a ‘personal mission’ for owner
The fast-casual Salad World opened its inaugural location in Peoria, complete with 60 freshly prepped ingredients. “It is a unique experience where you walk down the line, you build your own salad, you are the salad artist when you come to Salad World,” said Dennis Schwarcz, owner. “If you eat well, be healthy, you’ll live better, and that’s a fact.
Points and Travel
THE 10 BEST Adventurous Things to Do in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona is one of the top destinations not just in North America but around the world with good reason. Known for its luxurious hotels, championship golf courses, and stunning desert gardens. You’ll not run out of activities to do here. In fact, tourists from near and far often add Phoenix to their bucket lists. With its growing attractions, who can blame them?
Steep Tea Company Relocating to Phoenix
100% vegan tea shop is bringing their handcrafted menu to Phoenix after closing its Tempe location.
studyfinds.org
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
queencreeksuntimes.com
San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar kicks off 2023 season Jan. 14
The San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar will set up its first market of the new year this weekend. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and going until produce is sold out, the farmers market is located at 40815 N. Ironwood Drive. Parking is at the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Get your produce on for $15, cash only at the market on the second Saturday of every month.
fox10phoenix.com
Home and Garden Show: The largest home show in the Southwest returns to Phoenix
While it's still winter, but it is also time to think spring, and the annual Home and Garden Show is returning to the Phoenix area. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman has a look.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona, located in the Salt River Valley of central Arizona, is surrounded by iconic mountains like the distinctive Camelback, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and McDowell. Look in any direction from many rooftop bars in Scottsdale, and you will surely see a mountain. These stunning views are a bonus when you’re enjoying an adult beverage (or not) and having a delicious snack or meal at one of the rooftop bars in Scottsdale.
travellemming.com
8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)
Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
