Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 1/13: Stephanie McMahon Resigns, WWE Sale Rumors, Adam Cole Back On AEW TV, More

Read full article on original website
Related
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
tjrwrestling.net
Sting Reveals Truth About WWE Dream Match With The Undertaker
AEW star Sting has commented on his desire to step foot in a WWE ring against The Undertaker and why he thinks it was never meant to be. Sting made his career in Jim Crockett Promotions as part of the NWA, before it morphed into WCW in the late eighties. The surfer became The Crow over the years as his legacy grew and grew but one thing remained constant – he was never part of WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt Sets Wedding Date
Bray Wyatt might have a date with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble but the star also now has a date for his wedding to a former WWE personality. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 and has been showing a very different side of his personality since his comeback. Wyatt appears to be trying his best to keep his demons at bay but there was a sign recently that his alter ego The Fiend could re-appear.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Addresses Potential WWE Sale
WWE legend The Rock has given his take on the potential sale of WWE this year, noting that there is a lot which would have to be decided at the top level if it does happen. The return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors has been extremely well publicized in the wrestling world, and there has been plenty of talk that he has come back to head up a sale of the company. Whilst there has been plenty of speculation as to potential buyers and even some reports the deal had been done, nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE To Sign Another Free Agent
Following the signing of Dragon Lee, it has emerged that WWE is on the cusp of signing yet another free agent from the independent scene. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA expired at the end of December 2022 and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to compete for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Acknowledges Jay Briscoe’s Passing
Support and condolences for Jay Briscoe are coming from everywhere, including WWE and NXT. Earlier today, Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware. Following his passing, many of his peers have paid their respects with public statements being posted to Twitter and elsewhere. And WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Faces Familiar Challenge At WWE Royal Rumble
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face a familiar challenge at the upcoming Royal Rumble as she puts her title on the line. Bianca Belair has held her Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch for the gold at WrestleMania 38, and now with WWE on the road to WrestleMania once again, The EST of WWE is looking to make it as a full year as champion. But to do that, she’ll have to go through a familiar opponent.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer “Didn’t Particularly Care” For Jerry Lawler’s Insults
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Jerry Lawler’s announce table insults during their in-ring career and says they “didn’t particularly care” for them. The Attitude Era in WWE was very much a different time. Things that made TV in the late nineties would have people hauled across hot coals in this day and age. One of those who enjoyed pushing the boundaries each week from the commentary table was Jerry Lawler.
tjrwrestling.net
Brie Bella Called Out Ex-WWE Star For “Vulgar” Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has opened up about calling a former WWE star out over “vulgar and flirty” comments they made. Brie Bella has recalled one of the more famous moments from WWE’s reality show Total Divas when she told her fellow WWE star Summer Rae [Danielle Moinet] to take a hike.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer From First Ever Raw To Appear On 30th Anniversary Show
A WWE Hall of Famer who appeared on the inaugural edition of Monday Night Raw will be present for the show’s 30th anniversary according to a new report. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirm Multiple Legends For Raw 30th Anniversary
With the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw now less than a week away, WWE has confirmed several Hall of Famers for the show. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE CEO Nick Khan Addresses Allegations Against Vince McMahon
WWE CEO Nick Khan has addressed the ongoing allegations against Vince McMahon and says “modern day rules should apply to modern day” and not the past. Vince McMahon stepped down from WWE and announced his retirement in July 2022 among allegations of sexual misconduct and alleged ‘hush money’ payments made to female ex-employees of the company. However, McMahon is now back in the hot seat in WWE, after strong-arming his way back onto WWE’s Board before being installed as Executive Chairman.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Says They’re Ready For WWE Royal Rumble Comeback
A former WWE Superstar says they’re ready for a Royal Rumble comeback if the company gives them the call for the January spectacular. The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated nights of the year in the WWE calendar. As well as finding out who will earn their place at WrestleMania, fans are always excited to see what surprises will turn up in the Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Puts A Stop To Return Rumours
A former WWE Superstar has indicated that they are unsure if they would ever return to the company despite many other wrestlers recently doing exactly that. Following what turned out to be the short-lived retirement of Vince McMahon in July 2022 and the ascension of Triple H to the Chief Content Officer in WWE, the company began to bring back many former stars that had either been released or had let their contracts expire.
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten NXT Star In The Wyatt Family
According to Enzo Amore, Bray Wyatt had an NXT superstar in mind to join The Wyatt Family, however the move was blocked by management. The Wyatt Family officially formed on WWE television in late 2013, however it was not the full lineup Bray Wyatt had requested. In a discussion on...
tjrwrestling.net
Second Lawsuit Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
A second lawsuit has now been launched on behalf of Detroit’s Firefighters and Police Officers as a result of Vince McMahon returning to WWE’s Board. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Jay Briscoe’s Wife Asks For Prayers Following His Passing
The tragedy of Jay Briscoe’s passing has led to his wife asking for prayers as their daughter undergoes surgery following a car accident. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan broke the shocking news of Jay Briscoe’s [Jamin Pugh] death on social media. Dave Meltzer followed up by stating that Briscoe appeared to have been killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware that claimed the life of another person and left two children hospitalised.
tjrwrestling.net
5 Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Matches Of All Time
The Royal Rumble match was devised by Pat Patterson and aired for the first time as a television special on the USA Network back in 1988. The first “big four” premium live event of the calendar year, the Royal Rumble is a highlight of the year. As a result, many of the 30 Man-Royal Rumble bouts are classic encounters that are still fondly recalled by fans.
tjrwrestling.net
Why A Former WWE Star Faked His Father’s Heart Attack
A WWE superstar from many years ago had an extreme reason for faking his father’s heart attack. When WWE introduced its Wellness Policy in the aftermath of Eddie Guerrero’s death, many wrestlers were surprised by how comprehensive it was. And one of those people was Justin Credible, who was shocked when he learned that he had to take a drug test in 24 hours.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Veteran Forced To Endure Two Recent Surgeries
A WWE veteran and former US Champion has revealed they were forced to undergo two recent surgeries as they try to get back to full health and an in-ring return. R-Truth has been out of action since the 1st of November 2022 edition of NXT when a match he was in against Grayson Waller had to be stopped after Truth tore his quad muscle. R-Truth underwent surgery on November 8th and is likely still some way off from making a return to the ring.
Comments / 0