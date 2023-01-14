Read full article on original website
Large pine tree slams into home, leaves minor damage
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest barrage of storms has brought some much-needed rain to the Central Valley. It also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. One local homeowner said the weather was likely a contributing factor last week after a large pine tree fell onto her house. According to...
Strong winds knock trees right to the ground near Fresno Airport
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest storm to hit Fresno brought winds up to 41 miles per hour. That wind was so strong, it brought down a couple of trees near Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Monday. The saturated ground didn’t help either. According to the National Weather...
Stormy weather knocks out FOX26 News air transmitter
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The FOX26 News transmitter which provides our station to 26.1, 26.2, 26.3, and 26.5 is currently down due to the recent weather conditions. You can currently view our station via 26.4. It looks like our station went down around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. PG&E is...
Trees toppled by saturated ground, high winds in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Several large trees fell at an apartment complex in Clovis following the weekend storm and strong winds. Police and fire responded to the Sage Stone Apartments at Shaw and Sunnyside around 6:30 Monday morning for the reports of a tree crashing into an apartment. When...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jimmy Jessie Espinoza
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jimmy Jessie Espinoza. Jimmy Espinoza is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 54-year-old Espinoza is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jimmy Espinoza is hiding,...
Rusty: Dog on the road to recovery after found in rough shape in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A local animal enthusiast, caregiver, and activist says one pup is on the road to some much-needed recovery. According to Pinky Paws Search & ResQ, a dog named Rusty was spotted roaming on his own about a year ago in Visalia. Rusty was in bad...
Driver arrested for ghost gun, suspected DUI in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is behind bars tonight after being caught under the influence behind the wheel. Last night, the Clovis Police Department pulled over a car near Sunnyside and Bullard. Officers say they believed 53-year-old Gerald Lewis was driving under the influence and was asked to...
3 hospitalized after shooting in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out around 01:27 a.m. to San Moritz Avenue, near Yosemite Avenue and Snelling Hwy, for reports of around 20 shots fired. Officers say that three people showed...
Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby
MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
Two arrested after man shot, killed in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are now behind bars following a fatal shooting last week in Madera. The Madera Police Department says Jose Perez, 20, and Gonzalo Barrios, 21, are both from Madera and are suspected of shooting and killing a man on Jan. 12. Officers say the...
1 injured after sheds bursts into flames at Lowe's parking lot
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a display shed at a Lowe's parking lot caught fire. The Clovis Police Department was called to the Lowe's on Clovis and Shaw Avenues around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, bystanders were assisting a woman...
Man killed after struck by two vehicles in Fresno. One driver stayed, the other took off
A man was killed Monday evening after officers say he was struck by two vehicles near Clinton and Marks in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the collision took place around 8 p.m. after the man was struck by one vehicle going north on Marks just south of Clinton. Officers...
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
RV, trailer, 3 RTVs stolen from warehouse in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An RV, a trailer, and three ATVs were stolen Tuesday night from behind a warehouse in Madera County. The warehouse the vehicles were taken from was in the Madera Ranchos. The owner has already suffered an unimaginable loss after his wife passed away a...
New public service announcements used to help fight fentanyl in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News brings you continuing coverage on the Dangers of Fentanyl. We are partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to bring you this report highlighting the partnership between schools, law enforcement, and the County of Fresno, to educate communities on the dangers of this drug.
