Mary-Alice Nutter receives the MLK “Living the Dream Legacy Award”
After years of Covid cancellations, several hundred people gathered in Christ Chapel on the Gettysburg College campus last evening for the 41st annual Adams County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The long-running event is the brainchild of Mary-Alice Nutter, who was honored at the event with the “Living the Dream...
theburgnews.com
Party Plans: Dance club, speakeasy to open in former downtown Harrisburg bar
A new place to dance, drink and party is headed to downtown Harrisburg. The former Susquehanna Ale House on N. 2nd Street will soon become “Nocturnal,” a dance club with upstairs speakeasy-themed rooms. Harrisburg restaurateur Justin Browning said that he purchased the building with hopes of revitalizing the...
Local residents celebrate MLK Day with motor cavalcade
A motor cavalcade wended its way through the downtown Gettysburg on Martin Luther King Day, 2023, passing by some of the historical African American sites in the borough. The cars displayed red, black, and green colors representing Marcus Garvey’s Pan African movement. The motor cavalcade ended at the Gettysburg...
HAPBI honors Jolin’s dedication
Tom Jolin advocates for the Gettysburg Inner Loop with patience, kindness and a smile. If you have spoken to Jolin in the last 18 years, he undoubtedly mentioned the project. The loop is a bicycle and pedestrian path that surrounds Gettysburg with signage, bike racks and road markings. Healthy Adams County Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. (HAPBI) built the path with Jolin as its biggest cheerleader on two wheels.
abc27.com
Annual ice festival returns to York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures. There were appearances...
Gettysburg Garden Club presents Musselman’s Aimee Rohrbach ss January speaker
Aimee Rohrbach, Sales and Office Manager at Musselman Wholesale Foliage Inc., is the Gettysburg Garden Club’s speaker at its January 26, 2023, monthly meeting. The meeting begins at 1:00 pm at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 North Stratton Street. Aimee is the third generation to manage Musselman’s Greenhouses. Her presentation will be on houseplants. The club welcomes guests to the meeting, followed by refreshments.
Mary-Alice Nutter to be honored with “Celebrate Living the Dream” Award
“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”. These words, stated by Martin Luther King, Jr., still challenge us to be the best we can be almost 60 years after he first spoke them. As a leader in the Civil Rights movement, King dedicated his life to racial justice and equality, constantly striving to make the world a better place.
Miller named to Collegiate Baseball Watch list
TUCSON, Ariz. – Collegiate Baseball published its annual list of Division III Players to Watch for 2023 in its Jan. 6 edition and Gettysburg senior Kyle Miller (Montclair, N.J./Montclair) was among the names on the list. The outfielder was an honorable mention All-Centennial Conference (CC) selection in 2022. Starting...
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend
No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.
Extras wanted for “A Gettysburg Christmas” feature film
Film personnel have made the official call for extras for “A Gettysburg Christmas,” set to film in Gettysburg starting next Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to film spokesperson Kris Webb, interested parties should send their name, age, and phone number to gettysburgchristmasfilm@gmail.com, including a statement that they are interested in being an extra.
Honeybee presentation by South Mountain Audobon
The South Mountain Audubon Society invites you to a program given by Galen Stauffer at their monthly meeting on January 23. The meeting, free and open to the public, will be held at the Adams County Agricultural Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Refreshments and social time will start at 7:00 pm with a brief business meeting at 7:30 pm, followed by the presentation.
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening
A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
susquehannastyle.com
Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan
We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
Gettysburg will keep its Christmas decorations up during January to help visiting film crew
Gettysburg borough will keep its outdoor Christmas displays up, probably until mid-February, at the request of the producers of “The Gettysburg Christmas Story,” which will be shooting in town beginning Wednesday. The borough noted that the Trap, Neuter, and Release program for feral cats has been continued. Residents...
UASD School Board considers $2.8 million locker room renovation
Locker rooms at Biglerville High School that have not seen substantial upgrades since the 1970s could be getting a multi-million-dollar renovation. Upper Adams School Board on Tuesday discussed a potential $2.86 million revamp of boys’ and girls’ locker and team rooms. Oversized locker and team rooms used by...
WGAL
Rat adoption event helped rats find their forever home
An adoption event in Harrisburg on Sunday helped rats find their forever home. Last month, 50 of Abrams and Weakley’s rescue rats found homes. They've socialized, quarantined, vetted, and cared for the animals. “Awesome pets as you can see! She's just sitting on my shoulder. You can train them...
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
preservationmaryland.org
Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
