Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

HAPBI honors Jolin’s dedication

Tom Jolin advocates for the Gettysburg Inner Loop with patience, kindness and a smile. If you have spoken to Jolin in the last 18 years, he undoubtedly mentioned the project. The loop is a bicycle and pedestrian path that surrounds Gettysburg with signage, bike racks and road markings. Healthy Adams County Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. (HAPBI) built the path with Jolin as its biggest cheerleader on two wheels.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual ice festival returns to York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures. There were appearances...
YORK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Garden Club presents Musselman’s Aimee Rohrbach ss January speaker

Aimee Rohrbach, Sales and Office Manager at Musselman Wholesale Foliage Inc., is the Gettysburg Garden Club’s speaker at its January 26, 2023, monthly meeting. The meeting begins at 1:00 pm at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 North Stratton Street. Aimee is the third generation to manage Musselman’s Greenhouses. Her presentation will be on houseplants. The club welcomes guests to the meeting, followed by refreshments.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Mary-Alice Nutter to be honored with “Celebrate Living the Dream” Award

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”. These words, stated by Martin Luther King, Jr., still challenge us to be the best we can be almost 60 years after he first spoke them. As a leader in the Civil Rights movement, King dedicated his life to racial justice and equality, constantly striving to make the world a better place.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Miller named to Collegiate Baseball Watch list

TUCSON, Ariz. – Collegiate Baseball published its annual list of Division III Players to Watch for 2023 in its Jan. 6 edition and Gettysburg senior Kyle Miller (Montclair, N.J./Montclair) was among the names on the list. The outfielder was an honorable mention All-Centennial Conference (CC) selection in 2022. Starting...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend

No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.
LANCASTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Extras wanted for “A Gettysburg Christmas” feature film

Film personnel have made the official call for extras for “A Gettysburg Christmas,” set to film in Gettysburg starting next Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to film spokesperson Kris Webb, interested parties should send their name, age, and phone number to gettysburgchristmasfilm@gmail.com, including a statement that they are interested in being an extra.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Honeybee presentation by South Mountain Audobon

The South Mountain Audubon Society invites you to a program given by Galen Stauffer at their monthly meeting on January 23. The meeting, free and open to the public, will be held at the Adams County Agricultural Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Refreshments and social time will start at 7:00 pm with a brief business meeting at 7:30 pm, followed by the presentation.
GETTYSBURG, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening

A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan

We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Rat adoption event helped rats find their forever home

An adoption event in Harrisburg on Sunday helped rats find their forever home. Last month, 50 of Abrams and Weakley’s rescue rats found homes. They've socialized, quarantined, vetted, and cared for the animals. “Awesome pets as you can see! She's just sitting on my shoulder. You can train them...
HARRISBURG, PA
preservationmaryland.org

Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

