Gardening can be a rewarding and relaxing activity to take on, whether it’s in your backyard or on your balcony. One of the best (and tastiest!) fruits to grow is melons. Growing melons in containers brings a touch of nature into even the smallest of gardens. Whether you’re looking for something that fits on your balcony or patio or want the convenience of growing melons without needing acres of land, this step-by-step guide is here. Learn how to grow delicious and abundant fruit from the comfort of your home!

12 DAYS AGO