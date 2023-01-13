ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BHG

How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees

The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
backyardboss.net

How To Grow and Care For An Asparagus Fern

Asparagus ferns are popular houseplants because of their evergreen foliage. They are a great choice for novice gardeners as they do not require special care. These plants can handle periods of neglect but if given proper attention, they can make your house look tropical, green, and bright!. Here’s a complete...
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Melons in Containers

Gardening can be a rewarding and relaxing activity to take on, whether it’s in your backyard or on your balcony. One of the best (and tastiest!) fruits to grow is melons. Growing melons in containers brings a touch of nature into even the smallest of gardens. Whether you’re looking for something that fits on your balcony or patio or want the convenience of growing melons without needing acres of land, this step-by-step guide is here. Learn how to grow delicious and abundant fruit from the comfort of your home!
backyardboss.net

8 Ferns to Grow Indoors and Out

Ferns have beautified the planet for about 360 million years. With more than 10,400 species —about 380 are native to North America — you are spoilt for choice when choosing ferns to grow indoors and out. These low-maintenance beauties can live for decades and are available in a wide range of colors, sizes, and shapes.
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Potatoes From Seed

Growing potatoes from seed is a great way to get delicious homegrown potatoes while saving money. Plus, it’s a fun and rewarding activity the entire family can enjoy! Even though growing potatoes isn’t a complicated task, there are a few essentials you must be aware of for the best harvest. Those requirements include choosing the best spud, preparing the seeds and the soil, watering, monitoring for pests, and harvesting.
COLORADO STATE
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Spider Plants Outdoors

While they are typically kept indoors as a houseplant, spider plants can easily be grown outdoors and make a great addition to your garden space. They’re known for being one of the best air-purifying plants out there, and require minimal care and upkeep growing outdoors during the summer months.
Tree Hugger

Lichens in a Garden and What They Tell You

Lichens are fascinating. Not really plants at all, though they frequently look like plants, these are crusty or moss-like composite organisms that grow on a huge range of surfaces and in many different environments. They are made up of fungi and algae or cyanobacteria that have formed a mutualistic relationship.
The Guardian

How to start a sustainable, affordable garden – right now

The moment I knew our home purchase was final, last April, I ransacked my mother’s garden for cuttings. It was still a little early in the season, but I couldn’t hold back: budding twigs of viburnum, potentilla, black elder and buddleja were thrust into compost. Despite having gardened professionally for well over a decade, managing and maintaining gardens from green city pockets up to modest rural estates, this would be my first ever garden.
VIRGINIA STATE
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Garlic Without Soil

Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
a-z-animals.com

How to Grow Mushrooms at Home

Interested in growing delicious edible mushrooms at home? Well, the great news is that you can, and there are various methods!. This guide will explore indoor and outdoor methods of growing mushrooms and explain the processes in depth. We’ll only discuss growing saprobic mushrooms, as successfully cultivating mycorrhizal mushrooms can be a much more complicated process.
balconygardenweb.com

How to Grow and Care for Echeveria elegans

Check out our detailed article on How to Grow and Care for Echeveria elegans and include this stunning succulent in your home and garden!. Do you want an easy-to-maintain succulent in your plant collection? Here’s all you need to know about growing Echeveria elegans!. Have a look at the...
a-z-animals.com

10 Native Plants in North Carolina

North Carolina is known as the Old North State and stands in the southeastern part of the United States. The state consists of a mountainous region, a central Piedmont region, and an Atlantic coastal plain region. In these regions, you can find a total of 17 river basins, a haven for both flora and fauna of this place.
ALABAMA STATE
Upworthy

A Kenyan woman's startup recycles plastic into bricks that are five times stronger than concrete

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Nzambi Matee is the founder of Gjenge Makers, a startup based in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Her business transforms plastic waste into bricks that are five to seven times stronger than concrete. In addition to establishing the company, Matee designed the machines that manufacture the bricks. She sources plastic low and high-density polyethylene and polypropylene from local packaging plants for free to produce durable building materials. The materials she sources are waste others cannot process anymore or recycle. Therefore, Matee prevents tonnes of plastic waste from ending up in landfills across the country. She hopes to expand her business to add a bigger manufacturing line, Good News Networking reports.
Salon

Flies are taking over thanks to climate change — while moths and other pollinators disappear

When you think of flowers being pollinated, you likely picture a bee or butterfly doing the work. But many different insects also visit flowers and help plants reproduce, including flies, wasps, beetles, and even certain mosquitoes. Some birds and bats also benefit flowering vegetation, acting as the liaison for sexual reproduction, a strange but widespread evolutionary practice.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in New Mexico

The Land of Enchantment is located in the southwestern part of the United States and is one of the Mountain States. New Mexico is the fifth state in the United States in terms of size and, with more than 2.1 million residents, is the 36th most populous. In terms of...
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Gloucestershire fruit tree project aims to tackle climate change

Hundreds of fruit trees are being planted to help tackle climate change. Gloucestershire Orchard Trust has given away 450 trees to individuals and community orchards free of charge, to replace ones that have been lost to the disease ash dieback in recent years. The trust says even though the project...

