Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BHG
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
backyardboss.net
How To Grow and Care For An Asparagus Fern
Asparagus ferns are popular houseplants because of their evergreen foliage. They are a great choice for novice gardeners as they do not require special care. These plants can handle periods of neglect but if given proper attention, they can make your house look tropical, green, and bright!. Here’s a complete...
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Melons in Containers
Gardening can be a rewarding and relaxing activity to take on, whether it’s in your backyard or on your balcony. One of the best (and tastiest!) fruits to grow is melons. Growing melons in containers brings a touch of nature into even the smallest of gardens. Whether you’re looking for something that fits on your balcony or patio or want the convenience of growing melons without needing acres of land, this step-by-step guide is here. Learn how to grow delicious and abundant fruit from the comfort of your home!
AZFamily
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Arizona as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
(CNN) -- Workers with the water district in Wenden, Arizona, saw something remarkable last year as they slowly lowered a camera into the drought-stricken town’s well: The water was moving. But the aquifer which sits below the small desert town in the southwestern part of the state is not...
backyardboss.net
8 Ferns to Grow Indoors and Out
Ferns have beautified the planet for about 360 million years. With more than 10,400 species —about 380 are native to North America — you are spoilt for choice when choosing ferns to grow indoors and out. These low-maintenance beauties can live for decades and are available in a wide range of colors, sizes, and shapes.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Potatoes From Seed
Growing potatoes from seed is a great way to get delicious homegrown potatoes while saving money. Plus, it’s a fun and rewarding activity the entire family can enjoy! Even though growing potatoes isn’t a complicated task, there are a few essentials you must be aware of for the best harvest. Those requirements include choosing the best spud, preparing the seeds and the soil, watering, monitoring for pests, and harvesting.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Spider Plants Outdoors
While they are typically kept indoors as a houseplant, spider plants can easily be grown outdoors and make a great addition to your garden space. They’re known for being one of the best air-purifying plants out there, and require minimal care and upkeep growing outdoors during the summer months.
40 Indoor Plants That Can Grow In Water Indefinitely
Growing plants in soil can have some downsides, which is why many opt to grow their plants in only water. What houseplants can live in water, though?
Tree Hugger
Lichens in a Garden and What They Tell You
Lichens are fascinating. Not really plants at all, though they frequently look like plants, these are crusty or moss-like composite organisms that grow on a huge range of surfaces and in many different environments. They are made up of fungi and algae or cyanobacteria that have formed a mutualistic relationship.
How to start a sustainable, affordable garden – right now
The moment I knew our home purchase was final, last April, I ransacked my mother’s garden for cuttings. It was still a little early in the season, but I couldn’t hold back: budding twigs of viburnum, potentilla, black elder and buddleja were thrust into compost. Despite having gardened professionally for well over a decade, managing and maintaining gardens from green city pockets up to modest rural estates, this would be my first ever garden.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
a-z-animals.com
How to Grow Mushrooms at Home
Interested in growing delicious edible mushrooms at home? Well, the great news is that you can, and there are various methods!. This guide will explore indoor and outdoor methods of growing mushrooms and explain the processes in depth. We’ll only discuss growing saprobic mushrooms, as successfully cultivating mycorrhizal mushrooms can be a much more complicated process.
balconygardenweb.com
How to Grow and Care for Echeveria elegans
Check out our detailed article on How to Grow and Care for Echeveria elegans and include this stunning succulent in your home and garden!. Do you want an easy-to-maintain succulent in your plant collection? Here’s all you need to know about growing Echeveria elegans!. Have a look at the...
a-z-animals.com
10 Native Plants in North Carolina
North Carolina is known as the Old North State and stands in the southeastern part of the United States. The state consists of a mountainous region, a central Piedmont region, and an Atlantic coastal plain region. In these regions, you can find a total of 17 river basins, a haven for both flora and fauna of this place.
Upworthy
A Kenyan woman's startup recycles plastic into bricks that are five times stronger than concrete
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Nzambi Matee is the founder of Gjenge Makers, a startup based in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Her business transforms plastic waste into bricks that are five to seven times stronger than concrete. In addition to establishing the company, Matee designed the machines that manufacture the bricks. She sources plastic low and high-density polyethylene and polypropylene from local packaging plants for free to produce durable building materials. The materials she sources are waste others cannot process anymore or recycle. Therefore, Matee prevents tonnes of plastic waste from ending up in landfills across the country. She hopes to expand her business to add a bigger manufacturing line, Good News Networking reports.
Flies are taking over thanks to climate change — while moths and other pollinators disappear
When you think of flowers being pollinated, you likely picture a bee or butterfly doing the work. But many different insects also visit flowers and help plants reproduce, including flies, wasps, beetles, and even certain mosquitoes. Some birds and bats also benefit flowering vegetation, acting as the liaison for sexual reproduction, a strange but widespread evolutionary practice.
Conservation Corner: Lending a Hand to Our Littlest Neighbors in Winter
For many, winter is a cozy retreat inside, sipping hot cocoa by the fire, or bundling up in blankets on the couch to watch football, but what are all the tiny creatures – invertebrates – doing to survive the cold months?. Prior to spring and invertebrates’ indispensable return...
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her Home
Wild edibles add variety to your diet and take nothing out of your wallet. Mom Donna Michaels lives in the small town of Southeast, New York with her husband and two daughters who remain at home, one in college and one a senior in high school. Like most mothers, she looks for ways to save money on her groceries.
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in New Mexico
The Land of Enchantment is located in the southwestern part of the United States and is one of the Mountain States. New Mexico is the fifth state in the United States in terms of size and, with more than 2.1 million residents, is the 36th most populous. In terms of...
BBC
Gloucestershire fruit tree project aims to tackle climate change
Hundreds of fruit trees are being planted to help tackle climate change. Gloucestershire Orchard Trust has given away 450 trees to individuals and community orchards free of charge, to replace ones that have been lost to the disease ash dieback in recent years. The trust says even though the project...
Comments / 0