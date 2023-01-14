ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

1440 WROK

Two Separate Rockford Shootings Leave Three Dead, One Injured

Rockford Police are continuing to investigate two shootings on Sunday (1/15) that happened less than 2 miles apart on the city's southeast side. According to the post on Twitter from the Rockford PD around 6:30 pm yesterday (Sunday), officers responded to the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where "multiple individuals sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds."
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

