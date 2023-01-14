Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are continuing to investigate two shootings on Sunday (1/15) that happened less than 2 miles apart on the city's southeast side. According to the post on Twitter from the Rockford PD around 6:30 pm yesterday (Sunday), officers responded to the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where "multiple individuals sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds."
Pinnon’s raising money for family of slain worker, Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is raising money for the family of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee who was killed in an armed robbery last Wednesday, January 11th. “She has worked in the Bakery at Pinnons for two decades running it to perfection,” a GoFundMe started in her memory said. “She was the mastermind […]
Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects
Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Byron Police need the community's help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr. The City of...
Cold case: Still no sign of Rockford resident Mark Miller, who disappeared in 2009
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again. Miller was a banquet captain at the now-demolished landmark. He worked his shift on March 12, 2009, punched out at around 1:30 p.m., and left like he […]
Rockford man bursts from his house to save a boy from wandering onto Auburn St busy with traffic
One family member of the hero calls the circumstances of the rescue, “Divine Intervention.”. Two snoozing parents owe their undying gratitude to one Rockford, IL man after he saved their kid from wandering onto one busy street. Twitter user Ashley Ray (who goes by @TheAshleyRay on the bird app,)...
Three killed, 2 injured in Rockford shootings on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people, a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were killed and 2 people were injured in two separate but related shootings in Rockford on Sunday night. Rockford Police said that around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating shootings in the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block […]
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
Rockford Police identify, issue warrant for suspect in Pinnon’s murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued an arrest warrant for William Jones, 40, identified as the suspect in the armed robbery and murder of Peggy Anderson, 63, at Pinnon Meats last Wednesday. Police said Anderson was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the […]
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
Tip Jar & GoFundMe Set Up For Illinois Family Of Beloved Pinnon Employee
A tip jar and GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Peggy Anderson, whose life was tragically taken on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Pinnon's Meats in Rockford, Illinois. Life is so unpredictable. Peggy was a blessing in many peoples' lives in our community and put smiles on...
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County. A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night. The deputy said he smelled...
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
Thousands of people are without power in southern Dane County Sunday morning as officials with Alliant Energy are working to restore service.
Woman died inside burning SUV that started ‘going crazy’; doors wouldn’t unlock
Returning home along a snow-lined road last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm had just dropped off her son for work when her car started acting bizarrely — the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was “going crazy” and the vehicle was losing power.
3 dogs dead, woman alive after West Chicago house fire; at least 10 dogs were at the home
A woman and several dogs escaped a house fire in West Chicago unharmed Thursday, but West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said three other dogs died in the blaze. Tanner said there were lots of personal belongings piled up in the house.
Spring Grove man arrested with 110 grams of meth, over 25 grams of cocaine, police say
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered 110 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of cocaine, 19 Adderall pills, 30 grams of cannabis, an electronic scale and other paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Antioch.
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
