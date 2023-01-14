Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Gas station just over New Hampshire border in spotlight after Mega Millions jackpot win
LEBANON, Maine — A small rural community right over the New Hampshire border is suddenly in the spotlight thanks to the Mega Millions. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town near Rochester. Hometown Gas and Grill, a gas station in Lebanon, sold the ticket from Friday’s drawing that won the...
NBC Connecticut
Lucky Lottery Wins: $50,000 Powerball Ticket in CT; $20,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions Wins
There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night and one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday while another won $10,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 24-26-39-47-57 and the Powerball was 23. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for tonight...
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
WMTW
Hear from store owner of winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Maine. Those numbers are 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and Gold Mega Ball 14. The prize is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, at a staggering $1.35 billion! The cash prize is $724.6 million. The state lottery office said the...
Yes, the winning $1.35 billion lottery ticket was sold in Maine
LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — The winning ticket for a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Lebanon, Maine. Fewer than 6,500 people live in the town. According to the Maine State Lottery, the ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill. The store is expected to receive a selling bonus of $50,000.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Dracut man to pay off mortgage, buy car after winning $1M prize on $10 scratch ticket
DRACUT, Mass. — A Dracut man says he plans to pay off his mortgage and buy a new car after he recently won $1 million on a $10 scratch ticket. Michael Vallante opted to receive his “4,000,000 Mayhem” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history.
WMUR.com
Winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket sold in town bordering New Hampshire
LEBANON, Maine — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time
I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
What do we know about Lebanon, Maine? Winning $1.35 billion lottery ticket puts this tiny town on the map
LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — The westernmost town in York County, Maine, with a population of fewer than 6,500 residents, has been put under the national spotlight after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local business. The winning Mega Millions lottery ticket, worth $1.35 billion, was sold Friday,...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
4 “Big Winner” Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There was a grand prize winner for last night's Mega Millions drawing. Someone in the state of Maine matched all five white balls along with the mega ball to claim the Mega Millions' 2nd largest jackpot ever. The jackpot was worth $1.35 Billion dollars. "Big Winners" are tickets that matched...
Hear from store owner who sold winning Mega Millions ticket
Fred Cotreau, owner of the Hometown Gas and Grill in Lebanon, Maine, recounts to CNN Newsource correspondent Isabel Rosales the moment he learned his store had sold the Mega Millions winning ticket.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Winning Mega Millions numbers with $1.35 billion jackpot for January 13, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — We have a winner!. After 25 consecutive drawings without a winner, one individual in Maine is waking up to winning the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot from the historic lottery drawing on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Although the winner was not from Ohio, make sure you still...
Analysis Shows That Wicked Smaht People Live in New England
As New Englanders, we know that we are smaht (if you are not from New England, then yes, that means smart, and we do know how to spell it correctly). Obviously, everyone that lives in New England has different levels of intelligence, heck, to be honest, I consider myself to be smart, but I completely suck when it comes to spelling (thank you spell check).
North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station
REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
WMUR.com
NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
Comments / 0