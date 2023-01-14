Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Redmond Senior Center to offer technology training program for 2nd year
The Redmond Senior Center is once again offering a Tech Zoomers program for senior citizens, thanks to a partnership with the Redmond School District and Meta. The program provides help for seniors who have difficulty navigating technology. Meta provided a $10,000 grant to support this year’s program after last year’s...
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 16, 2023
There is no school today for the Jefferson County 509J schools in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday. The My Dream Is… Fun Day is a no school day event for youth age 5 and older at the Community Center social hall today. They’ll have games, movies, drawing, snacks, prizes and lunch from.
KTVZ
Four St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Award for outstanding, compassionate care
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kirsten Chavez, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Madras: Labree Tolman, Emergency Department. Prineville: Samantha Martin, Medical...
philomathnews.com
PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic
The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Redmond, Oregon
Places to visit in Redmond, OR. Redmond, Oregon, is a lovely town in Central Oregon that offers visitors a wide range of things to do. It is situated on the Deschutes River and is close to some great outdoor activities. Redmond provides a variety of festivals and events throughout the year. The city has a downtown area that features small shops and coffee shops. In addition, there are several breweries and distilleries.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
opb.org
As a Central Oregon county struggles with extreme drought conditions, officials declare an emergency
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
KTVZ
Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A puppy who survived but was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend on Saturday underwent leg surgery Monday at a Bend emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations. Dill – short for Diligence – was brought...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
KATU.com
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Jan. 15-21
NE 17th Street Irrigation Work (Terrebonne Area) – Work associated with Central Oregon Irrigation District facilities will be occurring near NE 17th Street between Smith Rock Way and Wilcox Avenue. Traffic Information – Moderate truck traffic is anticipated in the project vicinity. Road users should exercise caution when traveling...
KTVZ
Redmond PD report decline in DUII arrests in 2022
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In 2022, Redmond police arrested 132 people for DUII, a drop of 28 from the prior year and about a dozen arrests below their four-year average, the agency said Friday. Lt. Jesse Petersen said he would not speculate on the reason for the decline. NewsChannel 21...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remembering snowmageddon 6 years after Bend roofs collapsed
Six years ago Thursday, the gym roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend. It came following days of snow that buried the city. National Weather Service records showed that in the four days prior to the January 12, 2017 roof collapse, 22.5 inches of snow fell in Bend along with 0.74 inches of precipitation.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
