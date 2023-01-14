ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old...
Kraken hold 8-game win streak heading into matchup with Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Lightning's 4-2 win. Seattle is 10-8-2 in home games and...
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)

Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Red Wings no match for Avalanche's stars, start road trip with 6-3 loss

Denver — The Red Wings were no match Monday for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Colorado hasn't played to the level it did last season, with a ton of injuries impacting its lineup, but the Avalanche looked powerful in defeating the Wings 6-3. The Wings have lost nine consecutive...
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
Canucks legend Gino Odjick passes away at 52

Unfortunately, there’s some very sad news to report on this Sunday. Legendary Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favorite Gino Odjick has passed away at 52, according to the team. Odjick played in 444 games with the Canucks between 1990 and 1998 and was a member of the team that...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NHL Player

A former NHL player passed away on Sunday night. Gino Odjick, who was once the NHL leader in penalty minutes, died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital. He was 52 years old.  Odjick spent 12 seasons in the NHL and played for the New York Islanders, Philadephia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, ...
