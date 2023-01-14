ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

247Sports

Notebook: Goode in a 'progression back to practice'; Harris good to go

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is inching toward a return. Goode has yet to play this season after suffering a foot injury in the pre-season secret scrimmage against Kansas. The injury required surgery. Goode has been out of his walking boot for a few weeks and had a follow-up appointment earlier this week, during which he received positive feedback.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
advantagenews.com

Big Ten basketball on the Big-Z today at 5 - Illinois @ Minnesota

-0- The Illinois Fighting Illini play at Minnesota today at 5 pm here on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM. The pregame show begins at 4 pm on WBGZ-Alton. Illinois starts the week with a mark of 12-and-5 overall and 3-and-3 in the Big Ten. Minnesota stands at 7-and-8 overall and 1-and-4 in the conference.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Tri-City Herald

Three Takeaways: Michigan State uncharacteristic in loss at Illinois

Michigan State fell to Illinois, 75-66, on the road Friday night for their second loss in conference play and first defeat since the start of 2023. The Spartans led by as many as nine points in the second half, but the Fighting Illini broke away with a 36-14 run in the final 13 minutes. Michigan State drops to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, dropping them into a second-place tie with Rutgers in the conference standings.
EAST LANSING, MI
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign announces Kirby Ave. closures beginning Monday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced multiple closures for Kirby Ave. starting on Monday. Kirby Ave. lane closure at I-57 Overpass 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 The work will close one lane of Kirby Ave. to traffic between Cobblefield Dr. and Maynard Dr. Traffic will be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
Interior Design

Rivian Converts a Repair Workshop and Gravel Yard into an Indoor-Outdoor Experience Center in Normal, Illinois

Located at the electric vehicle maker’s manufacturing plant—an erstwhile Mitsubishi factory—is a playful 4,900-square-foot delivery center where customers go to receive their new cars. In keeping with the brand’s adventurous spirit, Rivian’s in-house team, spearheaded by former Studio O+A design director Denise Cherry, converted a repair workshop and its gravel yard into a skylit indoor-outdoor social hub and experiential center vivified by a colorful 50-foot-long exterior mural by Joe Swec. Inside and out, custom communal tables made of hickory invite employees and customers to relax. There, they can indulge in complimentary vegan chili served from the pull-out camp kitchen of the company’s R1T truck.
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Crash reported on U.S. Rt. 45 at Champaign, Douglas County line

(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. The northbound lane reopened around 12:30 p.m. The crash involved a semi, and one person was taken to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

No Injuries in Vacant Home Friday Night Fire on North Vermilion

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Fire Fighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the evening of January 13, 2023. Firefighters received the call at 7:32 PM. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building, located at 1101 N. Vermilion Street. Firefighters quickly...
DANVILLE, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

Coles County Sheriff to not enforce new Illinois Assault Ban

The Coles County Sheriff’s Department will not be enforcing the newly legislated Assault Ban signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kent Martin. The sheriff’s department will not be ensuring residents are following the new legislation requiring those in Illinois with certain types of firearms...
COLES COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Restaurant Has Most Delicious Buffet You Have To Try

Give me a dessert bar any day of the week. Yoder's Kitchen has amazing food, but they are more known for their famous dessert buffet that you have to try for yourself. The restaurant is located in Arthur, Illinois, and is a buffet-style restaurant famously known for its dessert bar. Everything is homemade and fresh every day and all look amazing.
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
CHARLESTON, IL
