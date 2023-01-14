Michigan State fell to Illinois, 75-66, on the road Friday night for their second loss in conference play and first defeat since the start of 2023. The Spartans led by as many as nine points in the second half, but the Fighting Illini broke away with a 36-14 run in the final 13 minutes. Michigan State drops to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, dropping them into a second-place tie with Rutgers in the conference standings.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO