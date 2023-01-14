Read full article on original website
Michigan State basketball falls to Purdue, 64-63: Game thread recap
Michigan State Spartans (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1) When: 2:30 p.m. Monday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. TV: Fox. ...
Zach Edey's late bucket lifts No. 3 Purdue over Michigan State
Zach Edey recorded his 10th straight double-double with 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 3 Purdue to a thrilling 64-63 win at Michigan State on Monday afternoon. The Boilermakers improve to 17-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten play, while Michigan State falls to 12-6, 4-3. Edey connected...
Notebook: Goode in a 'progression back to practice'; Harris good to go
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is inching toward a return. Goode has yet to play this season after suffering a foot injury in the pre-season secret scrimmage against Kansas. The injury required surgery. Goode has been out of his walking boot for a few weeks and had a follow-up appointment earlier this week, during which he received positive feedback.
Big Ten basketball on the Big-Z today at 5 - Illinois @ Minnesota
-0- The Illinois Fighting Illini play at Minnesota today at 5 pm here on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM. The pregame show begins at 4 pm on WBGZ-Alton. Illinois starts the week with a mark of 12-and-5 overall and 3-and-3 in the Big Ten. Minnesota stands at 7-and-8 overall and 1-and-4 in the conference.
BREAKING: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirms he will coach Wolverines in 2023, despite NFL interest
After interviewing with the Denver Broncos and seeing his name floated out for consideration for other NFL head-coaching jobs, Jim Harbaugh is once more staying with Michigan, and will coach the Wolverines for a ninth season. University of Michigan president Santa Ono tweeted the news out Monday afternoon. "I just...
Three Takeaways: Michigan State uncharacteristic in loss at Illinois
Michigan State fell to Illinois, 75-66, on the road Friday night for their second loss in conference play and first defeat since the start of 2023. The Spartans led by as many as nine points in the second half, but the Fighting Illini broke away with a 36-14 run in the final 13 minutes. Michigan State drops to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, dropping them into a second-place tie with Rutgers in the conference standings.
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
How State Farm's new IT provider HCLTech plans to set up shop in Bloomington
An executive with HCLTech, the company State Farm has hired to outsource its IT operations, says it promotes an “employees first” culture and is taking steps to make Bloomington workers as comfortable as possible as they transition to their new employer. “We’ve done this many times,” Srinivasan Seshadri,...
City of Champaign announces Kirby Ave. closures beginning Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced multiple closures for Kirby Ave. starting on Monday. Kirby Ave. lane closure at I-57 Overpass 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 The work will close one lane of Kirby Ave. to traffic between Cobblefield Dr. and Maynard Dr. Traffic will be […]
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Rivian Converts a Repair Workshop and Gravel Yard into an Indoor-Outdoor Experience Center in Normal, Illinois
Located at the electric vehicle maker’s manufacturing plant—an erstwhile Mitsubishi factory—is a playful 4,900-square-foot delivery center where customers go to receive their new cars. In keeping with the brand’s adventurous spirit, Rivian’s in-house team, spearheaded by former Studio O+A design director Denise Cherry, converted a repair workshop and its gravel yard into a skylit indoor-outdoor social hub and experiential center vivified by a colorful 50-foot-long exterior mural by Joe Swec. Inside and out, custom communal tables made of hickory invite employees and customers to relax. There, they can indulge in complimentary vegan chili served from the pull-out camp kitchen of the company’s R1T truck.
Crash reported on U.S. Rt. 45 at Champaign, Douglas County line
(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. The northbound lane reopened around 12:30 p.m. The crash involved a semi, and one person was taken to...
Federally endangered animal caught after being found in Bloomington garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (25 News Now) - Suspicious sounds in a Bloomington family’s garage turned out to be a federally protected ring-tailed lemur. The Miller Park Zoo says the lemur, nicknamed “Julian” after King Julian of the Madagascar movies, was collected by zoo staff and transferred to the zoo.
No Injuries in Vacant Home Friday Night Fire on North Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Fire Fighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the evening of January 13, 2023. Firefighters received the call at 7:32 PM. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building, located at 1101 N. Vermilion Street. Firefighters quickly...
Coles County Sheriff to not enforce new Illinois Assault Ban
The Coles County Sheriff’s Department will not be enforcing the newly legislated Assault Ban signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kent Martin. The sheriff’s department will not be ensuring residents are following the new legislation requiring those in Illinois with certain types of firearms...
Illinois Restaurant Has Most Delicious Buffet You Have To Try
Give me a dessert bar any day of the week. Yoder's Kitchen has amazing food, but they are more known for their famous dessert buffet that you have to try for yourself. The restaurant is located in Arthur, Illinois, and is a buffet-style restaurant famously known for its dessert bar. Everything is homemade and fresh every day and all look amazing.
Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
Champaign Co. sheriff responds with detailed statement on assault weapons ban
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As sheriffs around the state are sharing their statements on the assault weapons law, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details around their response to the law. “Regardless of my personal beliefs as a firearm owner, I don’t believe it’s the role of a Sheriff to arbitrarily decide what […]
